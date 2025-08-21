80 students smash their kickboxing gradings at Hastings Kombat Academy

Hastings Kombat Academy (HKA) celebrated a huge weekend of success as more than 80 students took part in their latest grading sessions, with every single one passing their belts.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The two-day event saw students from across the club showcase their skills and dedication, with standards higher than ever. From brand-new beginners attempting their first Red belt grades to advanced students chasing higher belts, the atmosphere was electric with focus, discipline, and determination.

Head Coach Carl Denne said:

“The effort, focus and determination from every single student was incredible. Our grading syllabus keeps getting stronger, and what we’re building here isn’t just about kickboxing it’s about discipline, resilience, courage and confidence. Watching these students push themselves and succeed makes us so proud.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Red Belts

The academy has recently introduced a new, more structured grading system that ensures every member has a clear pathway to progress all the way to Black Belt and beyond to mastering the art of kickboxing.

Carl added: “It was such a fantastic effort all round, with such a high standard on display. Grading is never easy, but our team showed true HKA spirit this weekend. Every single one of you should be extremely proud.”

A special mention for Tilly-Jean Jones who earned an A★ for her Red & Yellow grading, and for Iyden Hartnup Hamidi (age 9), who impressed with an A★ pass on his Purple Belt and being crowned Student of the day.

HKA offers a range of classes in both Hastings and Battle, catering to children from age 3 up to adults. With sessions available in Kickboxing, K1, Boxing, and Ladies-Only classes, there’s something for everyone.