With Covid lockdowns a thing of the past, our big sporting and social events returned to their former glory in 2022, and among them was Fontwell Park’s Boxing Day racing.
Thousands flocked to the figure-of-eight racecourse on a bright but chilly day to enjoy seven absorbing jump races, plenty of food and drink and some off-track entertainment for all the family.
Photographer Clive Bennett was there to capture the action and atmosphere and you can see 89 of his pictures in the slideshow at the top of this article.
As we reported on the day, there were wins for Givega, Spike Jones, Rose Sea Has, Yorksea, Polyphonic, Coolvalla and Blue Shark. Maybe you backed a winner or two?
Fontwell’s 2023 programme of racing begins on Monday, January 16 – look out for coverage of the racecourse throughout the year on this website and in the Chichester Observer series.