It’s one of the great traditions of the festive period in Christmas – and certainly lived up to expectations this year.

With Covid lockdowns a thing of the past, our big sporting and social events returned to their former glory in 2022, and among them was Fontwell Park’s Boxing Day racing.

Thousands flocked to the figure-of-eight racecourse on a bright but chilly day to enjoy seven absorbing jump races, plenty of food and drink and some off-track entertainment for all the family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Photographer Clive Bennett was there to capture the action and atmosphere and you can see 89 of his pictures in the slideshow at the top of this article.

All smiles in the winner's enclosure at Fontwell Park | Picture: Clive Bennett

Advertisement Hide Ad

As we reported on the day, there were wins for Givega, Spike Jones, Rose Sea Has, Yorksea, Polyphonic, Coolvalla and Blue Shark. Maybe you backed a winner or two?