Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

89 great pictures from Fontwell Park’s Boxing Day racing – see if you can spot yourself

It’s one of the great traditions of the festive period in Christmas – and certainly lived up to expectations this year.

By Steve Bone
3 hours ago

With Covid lockdowns a thing of the past, our big sporting and social events returned to their former glory in 2022, and among them was Fontwell Park’s Boxing Day racing.

Thousands flocked to the figure-of-eight racecourse on a bright but chilly day to enjoy seven absorbing jump races, plenty of food and drink and some off-track entertainment for all the family.

Hide Ad

Photographer Clive Bennett was there to capture the action and atmosphere and you can see 89 of his pictures in the slideshow at the top of this article.

Most Popular
All smiles in the winner's enclosure at Fontwell Park | Picture: Clive Bennett
Hide Ad

As we reported on the day, there were wins for Givega, Spike Jones, Rose Sea Has, Yorksea, Polyphonic, Coolvalla and Blue Shark. Maybe you backed a winner or two?

Fontwell’s 2023 programme of racing begins on Monday, January 16 – look out for coverage of the racecourse throughout the year on this website and in the Chichester Observer series.