More than 1,000, ranging from elite athletes to fun and charity runners, took part in Sunday morning’s contest around the Goodwood Motor Circuit and local roads and many more turned out to cheer them on.

Worthing's Jack Woods won the 10k in an excellent time of 30.05 - 22 seconds in front of Kevin Quinn from South London Harriers.

Three Sussex runners finished in the first six.

Charlotte Alexander from Tonbridge was the women's winner in 34-04.

First Chichester Runners member home was James Baker, who was 22nd in 32.29. There were more than 1,100 finishers.

See pictures by Steven Farley of The Graphic Corner and by Graham Smith on this page and the ones linked.

Race report – by Phil Baker

After a chilly start, conditions could not have been better for the Chichester 10k, with sunshine and practically no wind making it an ideal day for fast times.

Not only did each of the first three finishers run faster than ever before but many of the near-1,200 runners came away delighted with new personal best times.

Race Director Gavin Stephens had made a slight change to last year’s course which took away one of the 180-degree turns and was pleased at the positive feedback from the runners at the finish.

Right from the start it was obvious that competitive men’s and women’s races were on the cards. A group of a dozen was still together in the lead group when the runners had completed their opening 2.35 mile lap of the motor racing circuit before turning right towards the Rolls Royce roundabout.

The incline up to the turn-point in Madgwick Lane provided the ideal occasion for those who wanted to force the pace with both the eventual winner and runner-up taking advantage of the situation.

Passing back in front of the motor circuit and going into the second half of the race, it was Jack Woods of Worthing Harriers who was running shoulder to shoulder with a revitalised Kevin Quinn of South London Harriers, who was having the race of his life having just moved iinto the over-45 age group.

With a mile to go Woods had broken Quinn’s resistance and was flying along the Lavant straight with the incentive of his first ever sub 30-minute time within reach.

In the end Woods fell just short of that milestone but was rewarded with a new personal best time of 30min 5sec.

Quinn hung on to second and set a new best ever time of 30.27 to shoot to second place in the UK rankings.

Emerging from the chasing pack it was Matthew Grindrod, the new Sussex cross country champion from Brighton, who smashed his previous best by half a minute to clinch 3rd place in 30.47.

Things were no less exciting in the women’s race with current British Universities cross country champion Charlotte Alexander from Tonbridge winning in 34.04.

Both the runner-up and 3rd placer were also under the 35 minutes barrier with Havering’s Lauren Reed and Southampton-based Kate Drew crossing the line in 34.25 and 34.43 respectively.

No less impressive were the performances of some of the leading age group contenders.

Chichester favourite James Baker continues to defy his years and saw his 32-minute time slot him into 3rd place behind Quinn in the UK over-45 rankings at this early stage in the year.

Veteran international Adrian Musset of Colchester Harriers produced an outstanding time of 31.50 to go straight to the top of the over-50 age group while Chichester’s Jim Garland made his mark having recently moved into the over-60 are grroup, moving to 4th in the UK with a time of 39.03 – behind an inspired run by Stuart Mills of Uckfield whose 36.39 propelled him to UK No1.

Another local runner, Trevor Baker, running for Inspire, took the over-75 honours in front of Chichester’s Peter Shaw. It was also good to see another Chichester veteran in action after being sidelined with injury for over a year.

Helen Dean was as delighted as anyone of all the finishers to complete the course but with the added satisfaction of winning the over-65 age group and going to UK No3 in the process.

It’s now eight years since the Chi 10k – formerly based in the city – moved out to Goodwood, and the new course is now very well-established that attracts a field of quality as well as quantity.

1 . The 2025 Chichester 10k at Goodwood pictures by Steven FarleyThe Graphic Corner (12).jpeg The 2025 Chichester 10k at Goodwood Photo: Steven Farley - The Graphic Corner

2 . The 2025 Chichester 10k at Goodwood pictures by Steven FarleyThe Graphic Corner (13).jpeg The 2025 Chichester 10k at Goodwood Photo: Steven Farley - The Graphic Corner

3 . The 2025 Chichester 10k at Goodwood pictures by Steven FarleyThe Graphic Corner (7).jpeg The 2025 Chichester 10k at Goodwood Photo: Steven Farley - The Graphic Corner

4 . The 2025 Chichester 10k at Goodwood pictures by Steven FarleyThe Graphic Corner (11).jpeg The 2025 Chichester 10k at Goodwood Photo: Steven Farley - The Graphic Corner