Luca Sage's pictures from the Brighton Half Marathon 2025

95 great pictures from today's sun-blessed 2025 Brighton Half Marathon

By Steve Bone
Published 2nd Mar 2025, 16:49 BST
Updated 2nd Mar 2025, 20:20 BST
Thousands of runners turned out for the 35th Altra Brighton Half Marathon in beautiful conditions – and we have the best of the pictures here.

The event kicked off at 9.27am with the Yeomans Toyota Wheelchair Race, followed by the main race at 9:30am, all started by comedian and actor Joe Wilkinson.

In the wheelchair race, Josh Hickinbottom took first place with a super-fast time of 57min 24sec.

In the men’s race, Seyfu Jamaal smashed the course record with an incredible time of 1.04.30; second place went to Ed Shepherd, who came home in at 1.07.53; third place went to Hugh Sadler who finished in 1.08.15.

The women’s race was won by Christa Cain, finishing in 1.16.19, followed by Rachel Laurie in exactly 1.18. Third place went to Ruby Whyte-Wilding with a time of 1.18.21.

See pictures on this page and those linked by Luca Sage, Jeff Moon, Steven Farley and Hannah Mornement. And we’ll have a full race report later.

1. © luca sage 2025

2. © luca sage 2025

3. © luca sage 2025

4. © luca sage 2025

