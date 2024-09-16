A busy period for Burgess Hill Runners

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

After a quieter few weeks over the summer, there's a whole range of races to report on.

First up, the two most recent West Sussex Fun Run League events. First, the Fittleworth Flyers 5 - which Travis Golbey came first for BHR in in 42:09. He was followed by Sharona Harrington (44:43), Steven Barrett (44:58), Andrew Bishop (45:10), Oliver Day (47:08), Rob Carr (47:22), Stephen Divers (49:40), Chris Page (56:17), Jill Bennett (56:59) and Katherine Hughes (58:48).

Next was the Saints and Sinners Tilgate Forest 5. Dylan Wallek was first for BHR in 33:41. He was followed by Phil Wallek (33:53), Travis Golbey (35:59), Kirsty Philpott (37:57), Neil Philpott (38:02), Katherine Wallek (40:15), Steve Barrett (40:54), Stephen Divers (44:29), John Schofield (46:44), Jill Bennett (49:34), Antonia Boxall (49:37), Izzy Dewdney (50:07), Chris Page (51:12), Katherine Hughes (52:59), Theresa Chalk (59:18), Karen Sargent (1:02:01), Malcolm Slater (1:10:37) and Jacqui Simms (1:12:56).

We had a small group take part in the Kings Head Canter - a 5k race starting in the village of Chiddingly. Jamie Goodhead crossed the line first for BHR in 19:40. He was followed by Travis Golbey (21:15), Hannah Goodhead (25:17), Emma Goodhead (26:57), Oliver Day (30:32), Kim Gow (31:08) and Marlene McHale (32:36).

BHR team at WSFRL Saints and Sinners Tilgate Forest 5.

The Wallek family travelled to London to take part in The Big Half. Dylan Wallek finished in 1:27:24, followed by Phil in 1:27:55 and Kath in 1:41:43.

Elsewhere, Yasmine Allfrey and Kevin Cross finished the Rye Ancient Trails 30k race in 3:25:27 and 3:30:47 respectively, with Ben Ayling finishing the 15k race in 1:44:32. Annette Maynard and John Palmer finished the Surrey Half Marathon in 1:47:37 and 1:59:42. And Jamie Goodhead and Mark Nicholls finished the Pilgrim Marathon in 4:19:56.

Last but not least, Chris Maule came first in his age category in the Battersea 10k in 35:50, and Rob Carr finished the Tallinn Marathon in 3:59:11.