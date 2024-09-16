A busy period for Burgess Hill Runners

By Ella Stanbrook
Published 16th Sep 2024
After a quieter few weeks over the summer, there's a whole range of races to report on.

First up, the two most recent West Sussex Fun Run League events. First, the Fittleworth Flyers 5 - which Travis Golbey came first for BHR in in 42:09. He was followed by Sharona Harrington (44:43), Steven Barrett (44:58), Andrew Bishop (45:10), Oliver Day (47:08), Rob Carr (47:22), Stephen Divers (49:40), Chris Page (56:17), Jill Bennett (56:59) and Katherine Hughes (58:48).

Next was the Saints and Sinners Tilgate Forest 5. Dylan Wallek was first for BHR in 33:41. He was followed by Phil Wallek (33:53), Travis Golbey (35:59), Kirsty Philpott (37:57), Neil Philpott (38:02), Katherine Wallek (40:15), Steve Barrett (40:54), Stephen Divers (44:29), John Schofield (46:44), Jill Bennett (49:34), Antonia Boxall (49:37), Izzy Dewdney (50:07), Chris Page (51:12), Katherine Hughes (52:59), Theresa Chalk (59:18), Karen Sargent (1:02:01), Malcolm Slater (1:10:37) and Jacqui Simms (1:12:56).

We had a small group take part in the Kings Head Canter - a 5k race starting in the village of Chiddingly. Jamie Goodhead crossed the line first for BHR in 19:40. He was followed by Travis Golbey (21:15), Hannah Goodhead (25:17), Emma Goodhead (26:57), Oliver Day (30:32), Kim Gow (31:08) and Marlene McHale (32:36).

BHR team at WSFRL Saints and Sinners Tilgate Forest 5.BHR team at WSFRL Saints and Sinners Tilgate Forest 5.
The Wallek family travelled to London to take part in The Big Half. Dylan Wallek finished in 1:27:24, followed by Phil in 1:27:55 and Kath in 1:41:43.

Elsewhere, Yasmine Allfrey and Kevin Cross finished the Rye Ancient Trails 30k race in 3:25:27 and 3:30:47 respectively, with Ben Ayling finishing the 15k race in 1:44:32. Annette Maynard and John Palmer finished the Surrey Half Marathon in 1:47:37 and 1:59:42. And Jamie Goodhead and Mark Nicholls finished the Pilgrim Marathon in 4:19:56.

Last but not least, Chris Maule came first in his age category in the Battersea 10k in 35:50, and Rob Carr finished the Tallinn Marathon in 3:59:11.

