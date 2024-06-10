A busy week for Lancing Bowling Club

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Brighton and Hove Div 2 versus Drive Bowling Club took place in the evening of Tuesday, June 4, playing on their synthetic surface.

Three rinks of 18 ends are played in this league competition. Rink skipped by Dan Minter should have won. Score on the fourteenth end was 17-9 to Lancing, however, the Drive team then applied pressure and held Lancing on 17 shots until the end of game, winning by two shots.

Alan Wadey skipped his rink well against a strong Drive team lead by Chris Holm. Unfortunately lancing lost this game 13-19. Phil Hillsden, Adam Woodroffe, Geoff Knight, and Roy Waddup in their rink played extremely well and were on fire from the start of the game winning 28-8. The overall result was a win for Lancing, 58-46 with league points 6-4.

County Pairs was played on Wednesday, June 5. Lancing pair was Alan Bailey and Adam Woodroffe, against Hove Kingsway team, Nick Daily and Kev Fairhall. This was a very tight and competitive game. On the eighteenth end scores were level 13-13. An extra end was played, and Lancing took the game by one shot, result 14- 13.

Edward Rowland left to right Geoff Knight, Alan Wadey,Adam Woodroffe and Alan Bailey.

Stracey Shield league played with four rinks was played on Thursday, June 6 against Worthing Beach Bowling Club.

This was a competitive game with winning two and losing two rinks. Martin Salter and team found it hard against a very strong Worthing team. Alan Bailey and team had a disappointing start, but in the end only lost by five shots. Captain of the Day, Adam Woodroffe, rink played well winning 25-15. The final rink skipped by Phil Hillsden pressurised Worthing well winning 27-18. Overall score 82-77 and 6-4 points to Worthing Bowling Club

The knockout competition, Edward Rowland was played on 9th June, Both A & B sides played. Lancing A side against Norfolk Bowling Club. Lancing B Side played Maltravers Bowling Clubs.

The A side skipped by Phil Hillsden, with team Dan Minter, John Rice, and Dave Cornwell. Played well with a very close result, losing by one shot 20-21. B side.