A busy week for Lewes Wanderers Cycling Club

Cyclo-cross and VTTA 25

A week after the London & South East and Sussex Cyclo-Cross Leagues kicked off the East Kent version commenced on Sunday 8th September. The Tim Mountfield Memorial event was hosted in the grounds of Sandwich Technical School and Darren Haynes was representing Lewes Wanderers in the race for over 50s.

He made a good start to establish a position near the front of the field as the race began in bright sunshine. Midway through the heavens opened rendering the multiple hairpins on the grassy playing fields decidedly more tricky, but Darren remained upright to reel off half-a-dozen quick laps and finish 15th from 44 racers.

The Veteran Time Trials Association hosted a 25-mile event on Sunday, September 15. Racing for Crawley Wheelers Richard Burchett set a course personal best of 58 minutes and 10 seconds to finish 9th of the 33 finishers.

Darren Haynes by Edward Crockett.

Neil Edwards was 20th overall and 3rd of the five on road bikes in a time of 1:03:11. Peter Baker was 15 seconds and one place behind. Alex Steer continued his record-breaking season as he set a new personal best of 1:04:47 for 23rd overall and 5th road bike. Between them the trio took third place in the Team competition.

That same afternoon saw Round 2 of both the Challenge Tires London and South East Cyclo Cross League and the aeightbike.co Sussex Cyclo Cross League. Crawley Wheelers were the hosts and they had devised a twisty course in the grassy grounds of Ardingly South of England Showground.

Three Lewes Wanderers lined up among 47 others in the race for men over 50 at a little before 2pm on a bright sunny day. From his front row start Dan Street maintained his high position to lie 6th at the end of the first of 8 laps. He lost a place on each of the next two circuits, but gained one of those back on lap 4. He had the misfortune to drop his chain twice in quick succession later on, but held on to 7th place to the flag.

Darren Haynes made a good start and a couple of places to place 20th at the end of lap 1. A mid-race surge saw his rise to 15th third time around and 14th on the next circuit. He couldn’t sustain that pace, but kept this form to cross the line in a strong 18th place.

Paget Cohen undid his improved start with a low speed spill out of a hairpin which saw yet another dropped chain. He remounted and gave chase back from 43rd as he passed the timekeepers the first time to 34th at the end of seven circuits.