Since moving to their Coolhurst ground in Horsham’s Hammerpond Road, the enhancement and regular upgrading of facilities has been truly outstanding.

The installation of the all-weather pitch was a major development, followed by the erection of the state-of-the-art changing room block, refurbishment of the clubhouse and recently extended changing facilities.

All of these have been essential to support the rapid growth of the women’s game and grassroots teams at the burgeoning club.

Horsham played at Twickenham last year - just one of many notable recent achievements | Picture: DAS Sport Photography

These developments have been made possible by the commitment of sponsors, who have increased in number from two to over 50 over the past decade, and a regular army of volunteers.

Chairman Richard Ordidge, ever-present at the forefront, told the County Times: “We’ve got more players and more teams than ever, with our new facilities inspiring participation.

"It’s been hard work, but with enthusiasm and a ‘can do’ attitude we’ve managed to convert the club into today’s very busy venue.”

The men’s first XV have won promotion to tier five, Regional 1 South Central – their highest ever level.

And the growth and success of women’s rugby, winning their league last season, when the under-16 girls reached their final, were significant highlights.

So too was the men’s appearance at the Papa John’s Community Cup Final at Twickenham last year, when the 1,500 supporters exhausted the supply of Sussex coaches needed to transport them to the iconic stadium.

In addition to three senior men’s sides and two women’s teams, there is mini rugby for boys and girls from age six upwards, plus junior sides from age 12.

Ordidge continued: “We’ve got 140 girls playing now, and touch and walking rugby.

"The demand for some of the boy’s age groups is creating the need for two teams.

"With our coaching, we look forward to seeing the emerging junior talent progressing into the adult sides.”

What else does the future hold at Coolhurst?

With the club approaching its centenary in 2028, there is no question of sitting back contented.

Ordidge said: “A fourth pitch is being developed, and with around 1,000 members, we’re delighted to have women on our committee.

"Our business networking group is flourishing and we’ve got plenty of ideas aimed at securing the long-term sustainability of the club, including the possibility of introducing the wheelchair game, providing coaching at local schools and setting up children’s woodland trails.

"Although we are fortunate to have a large area, we could do with even more space, to satisfy everyone wanting to play!”