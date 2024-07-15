A good evening for Lancing bowlers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brighton & Hove DL Div 2 against Drive Bowling Club ,played at Lancing.

This was a good evening for Lancing with winning two rinks and drawing one. Skip, Alan Wadey with Adam Woodroffe, Roy Jackson, and Amin Ferdowsian won 14-5 pressurising from the start not allowing the Drive to ever get ahead.

Les Koroknia back from a bad leg skipped, Martin Salter, Chris Stevens, and Tim Clarke all had solid games, with the Drive and Lancing levelling the score on seventh end 5-5, and on end 11, 7-7, winning the game 11-8. Phil Hillsden skipped, with Alan Bailey, John Rice and Dave Cornwell leading. This was a nip and tuck game, changing winning ends all through the game, ending up levelling 11-11. Overall score was 36-24, 9-1 league points to Lancing.

On Wednesday, July 10 Adam Woodroffe progressed to Round 3 of the County Unbadged Singles and will now face a player from Hove and Kingsway on Wednesday, July 17 for a place in the Area Final.

Stracey Shield against Tarring Priory was not a good afternoon on Thursday, July 11 for Lancing Bowling Club, but excellent for Tarring Priory when they won well on three rinks.

Chris Byrnes skipping, Tim Clarke, Ron Roberts and Sheila Thorton were the only winners for Lancing, but a strong Tarring side played well against them.

During the game when Lancing reached the fifteenth end they were on 18 shots, with Tarring on 11 shots. Lancing did not score any more for 5 ends maintain the 18 shots. Tarring Priory team then gradually scored reaching 17 on the last end, but unable to increase their score, Lancing took one shot winning the game 19-17

Overall score was 79-59 and league points 8-2 to Tarring Priory