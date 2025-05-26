A good win for Southwater Bowls Club

Southwater Bowls Club

Southwater had a good win in the Mid Sussex league winning all 3 rinks and gaining maximum popints.

The teams were Vanessa Mellor, Alan Parker, Peter Curn and Debbie Jarvis, Jenny Haysom, Richard Harris, Neil Jarvis and Judith Hitchman, Jean Meinertzhagen, Annie Anderson, Les Andrews and Geoff Kentish tota; score 62 to 33.b

Then away to St Francis about to start when the rain came and flooded the rinks.

A good win against Southwick 91 to 53. Top triple was Jean Meinertzhagen, Richard Harris and Alan Parker (29-8) with Debbie Jarvis, David Kent and Geoff Kentish (25-14) and Sonia Gordon, Les Gordon and Neil Jarvis (25-15).

Then the team suffered its first home loss against Newdigate going down 39 into 59.