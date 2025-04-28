A great start to outdoor season for Horsham Bowling Club

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Horsham Bowling Club started off their outdoor season on the green by holding their Club drive on Saturday 26th April.

This was preceded by the traditional spider which was won by Dave Goodman. There was a mixture of rinks and triples.

The winning rink was skipped by Martin Jolliffe, ably assisted by Anne Hossack and Alan Pestell. It was a pleasant afternoon with warm, dry weather.

A great start to the season.

Bowls stock photo

We have a lot of friendly fixtures planned along with County and National Competitions throughout the season.

We will be holding an Open Day on Saturday 24th May in line with the Bowls England - Bowls Big Weekend. If you’d like to come along and try your hand at bowling we shall be open between 11am and 2pm, next to the Tythe Barn.