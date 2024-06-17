Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It was a mixed week for Goring Manor which started with a home match in the Brodie Tray league against Marine Gardens.

Both teams won on 2 rinks and lost on the other 2. A good win by Jean Meneely and skip Bill Porter in the pairs coupled with a win by Paula Thair, Peter Cook and skip Dave Norgrove gave Goring the aggregate points to win the match by 6 points to 4.

A visit to Arundel for a friendly match brought a loss by 86 shots to 50 with only the triple of Doug Hunt, Pete Treagust and skip Dave Norgrove gaining a draw.

Even worse was follow the next day in home match in the West Sussex Bowls League at home to Middleton. In a series of tight games, Goring only won on 1 rink and were down in the overall score by 70 shots to 80, resulting in an 8 points to 2 defeat.

Goring's Bill Porter and Paula Thair on the mat.

Goring's only winning rink was that of Mick Mayes, Derek King, David Crockett and skip Tommy Tsoi.

On Saturday, Goring were again at home Marine Gardens, this time in a Stracey Shield league match. Each team won on 2 rinks and lost on 2.