A poor week for Goring Manor bowlers

Having won both their matches the previous week, Goring Manor lost all four last week.

They travelled to Marine Gardens on Wednesday for a Brodie Tray League match. They proceeded to lose on all four rinks to suffer a 10-0 defeat.

The next day they travelled to Bognor to play a West Sussex Bowls League 2 match. Only one rink was victorious, that of Mick Mayes, Derek King, David Crockett and skip Tommy Tsoi for a 8-2 defeat.

On Friday they hosted a match against the Sussex League Vice Patrons. Again only one rink won. This time it was Margaret Walker, Tom Fisher, Mick Mayes and skip Kevin Pearce. Rosie Suter, Ray Page, Gordon Walker and skip Bill Porter narrowly lost by one shot to the very last Wood of the game.

A rainy day at Bognor.