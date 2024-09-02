A quieter week for Marine Gardens bowlers

By Alan Paterson
Contributor
Published 2nd Sep 2024, 10:13 BST
Marine Garden bowlers experienced a quieter week following the Finals.

Only two matches, both away, were played in warm sunshine.

Henfield were our first hosts and were victorious 3-2 (80-69) in this friendly fixture. Top Rink honours were well- earned by Pat Hogan, Leon White and James Albon winning by 25-8.

The second fixture was a Stacey Shield match against Maltravers and again Marine Gardens came a good second losing by 3-1 (86-78).

Welcome to Paignton.

Keith White, Helen Stirling, Alan Paterson and Duncan Gayler rode their luck in winning 33-15. This was an encouraging debut in a Stacey League match for Helen with hopefully more successes to come.

Friday saw the departure of our touring team heading for Paignton, Devon. We wish them well.

