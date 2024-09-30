A successful day for Horsham Boxing Club

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Horsham Boxing Club had their first show of the new season, and a newly crowned Southern Counties champion last Saturday 28th September.

Horsham ABC’s James Dawes got the club off to a flying start, becoming Southern Counties champion in the finals down in Waterlooville. James boxed Richard Zarins from Lord Mountbatten. From the first round, James looked in control of the fight, putting Zarins on the back foot with a stiff southpaw hood-rear hand combination. James landed the eye-catching shots as he looked to hurt his opponent, giving Zarins a standing-8 count in the first round just before the bell.

In the second round, James continued boxing on the front foot and finding the more eye-catching punches, forcing the referee to give Zarins another standing-8 count. James came forward, firing a barrage of punches as Zarins was forced onto the ropes, and the referee was left with no option but to stop the contest, declaring Horsham’s James Dawes the winner by second round stoppage. James will no progress on to the national stages of the competition, where he will box in two weeks time in the national quarter finals.

Following the success down in Waterlooville, Horsham Boxing Club hosted their first show of the new season at The Drill Hall on Saturday evening. Opening the show before the main bouts started were three skills bouts, involving Jayden Lawless, Preston Irving and Bodyn Cirillo. All three performed exceptionally well to the extent that Bodyn had his card stamped that he cannot have any more skills after just his first one and is excited to get into scoring contests. All three are eager to get back into the ring as soon as possible.

James Dawes after winning the Southern Counties title

First to enter the ring in a scoring contest was John-Jack Ockendon for Horsham ABC. Ockendon has been unlucky in his last two contests and was coming off the back of two narrow losses, so was feeling the pressure to get his first win under his belt. All three rounds were competitive, but John-Jack was composed throughout and at the end of the contest had his hand raised as the winner.

Also feeling the pressure was Frazer Hodgson who was eager to get his first win in amateur boxing. Frazer was in control throughout all three rounds, looking the sharper of the two boxers whilst boxing at range. At the end of the contest, Frazer was awarded the victory by unanimous decision.

Looking to perform in front of the home crowd for the first time in a scoring contest, having had all of her bouts away, was Peyton-Marie Jeffery, fondly known as Red. Despite feeling the nerves beforehand, Red looked in control through the whole bout as she looked to land powerful punches. At the end of the bout, Red was declared the winner by unanimous decision.

Coming off of a good win at the end of last season, Owen Mitchell was feeling confident to continue his win streak into the new season as he used his skillful boxing and footwork to box his opponent at range and was awarded the victory after three even and competitive rounds.

John-Jack Ockendon (Left) and Frazer Hodgson (Right) after their wins

Also looking confident to get the win in front of the home crowd was Jude Thompson who looked in control of the contest, landing the eye-catching shots and boxing at his range. After three rounds, Jude was declared the winner by unanimous decision.

Two boxers making their debut for Horsham ABC didn’t disappoint, both getting wins under their belt against tough opposition. Johnhenry Keet took on last years National Development Champion, Tyler Ireson from Berinsfield in an absolute belter. Having had two and a half years out, Johnhenry joined Horsham looking to make a statement. In the first two rounds, Johnhenry’s footwork and powerful punches seemed to take Ireson by surprise. The last round seemed closer to watch, however Johnhenry was deemed the victor.

Marco Fatenhia took on the tough John Frankham from Camberley. He forced a standing-8 count in the first round and was in control throughout rounds one and two. In the third round, Marco again forced two standing counts which would’ve made him the winner by third round stoppage, however Frankham was disqualified for dissent.

Club captain Noah Jolly was also in a tough contest against top opposition with his opponent travelling down from Kidderminster. The first two round were very competitive and both boxers were forced to work. In the final round, Noah’s fitness showed, as he began to take over and forced a standing-8 count in the final moments of the last round. After three rounds, Noah was declared victorious.

Noah Jolly after his hard fought win

Also having his first bout for Horsham was Bailey Brown-Watts who faced a bigger and intimidating opponent from a top club in Fisher ABC. Bailey forced the pace as he boxed on the front foot and continued to press forward, showing real courage and heart. After three competitive rounds, Bailey missed out, just losing to the boxer from Fisher.

Having his boxing debut was Joel Phillips who faced a strong opponent from Whitecliffs. Joel looked composed and used his long reach to box at range and pick his punches, landing some powerful shots and forcing two standing-8 counts. At the end of the contest, Joel was declared victorious in his first contest and is now looking forward to his next.

Claude Remmer, returning after seven and a half years out, showed no signs of ring rust whilst taking on a good opponent from Fisher. The first round was very even but Claude just edged it. As the second round started, Claude gave his opponent an standing-8 count with a powerful left hook. As the referee continued boxing, Claude was on the attack with another left hook which Read dodged but as he stepped to his left, Claude threw a right hook which caused a stunning knockout.

Once again stepping up against a tough opponent was Phelan Jeffery who faced a very strong Gravesham boxer. In the first round, Phelan was caught with a solid combination which shook the Horsham boxer and put him over. The toughness in Phelan showed as he fought on and kept his hands tucked up to catch the punches. The second round was a much closer and more competitive round as Phelan continued to catch the punches coming at him whilst having success to the body of the Gravesham boxer. In the final round, Phelan looked more composed and edged the round but it was the Gravesham boxer who was declared victorious.

Jude Thompson with coaches Danny Essex and Libby Baker

The last bout of the night was Horsham Boxing Club’s 38 year old Zack Treliving, in his second bout in two weeks, after falling short in the championships two weeks ago. Zack was up against a younger, sharp opponent from Berinsfield. Zack started the first round strong but the Berinsfield fighter, being half his age, was just slightly quicker to the punch. After three gruelling rounds, it was the Berinsfield boxer declared the winner by unanimous decision.

John Essex said, “All of our boxers performed exceptionally well. On the night we had 16 Horsham boxers competing, three of which in skills bouts and we won 10 out of 13 contests. Some boxers who stood out for me were Jude Thompson showing some classy boxing, both Phelan Jeffery and Bailey Brown-Watts for their heart and determination, and our female junior boxer Red for overcoming her nerves that she suffers before bouts. It was great to see young John-Jack and Frazer also getting their first wins under their belts.”

“This was one of our busiest shows at The Drill Hall and hopefully not the last as it is in a transition period and being taken over from Horsham District Council by the church. We have held several shows here now and every one has been hugely successful and continued to help our boxers showcase their talents in front of the local crowd, being a great event for the youth of Horsham to be involved in and we hope to continue hosting shows here once the hall becomes available for use again.”

Horsham Boxing Club would like to thank the show sponsors Norman Group and West Sussex Heating as without their help, shows like this would not be possible.

Once again, Dean Street Designs, our photographer of the evening was great and we would also like to share our thanks to him. Thank you to everyone who came to support and to all of the attending clubs and boxers, as well as the officials who help with the running of the show.