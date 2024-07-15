A successful week for Eastbourne’s U13 athletes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Eastbourne Rovers’ Under 13 team started July by hosting a very successful Sussex League match at the Eastbourne Sports Park track. In their best performance this year to date, the team finished runners-up to league leaders Brighton and Hove.

Three of the boys scored maximum points in both their events: Zach Soan won the 75m (10.1s) and 150m (20.3s), both personal best times, and new member Sonny Crisp comfortably won the Shot (9.41m) and Discus (22.21m).

These performances place them highly in the UK rankings for their age. Will Holloway won the javelin (23.58m) and the 150m B race (20.9s), again beating his previous best marks.

Also with high points scores were Jackson Walker (1st in the Long Jump with 4.00m and 4th in the 600m with 1:54.9); Max Smith (2nd 75m hurdles (14.7s) and 2nd High Jump (1.25m); Carter Gunner (1st Javelin B); Harrison Porter (1st Shot B and 3rd 75m B). Will, Jackson, Max and Zach finished the evening by winning the 4 x 100m relay, a reward for all their recent training.

Zach Soan, County Champion in 150m and Long Jump.

A few days later, the boys were in action again at the Sussex County Under 13 Championships at the K2, Crawley.

Zach Soan came away with an impressive three individual medals winning gold in the 150m (20.85s) and Long Jump (a huge personal best of 4.63m) plus a silver in the 75m (10.39s). He then joined with Will, Jackson and Max for a very exciting 4x100m relay where they were runners up to Crawley, the first three teams separated by only 0.6s.

Will was close to an individual medal finishing 4th in both the 150m (21.6s) and the Long Jump (4.30m). Max gained a bronze in the Shot Putt (7.50m), the event won by team mate Sonny Crisp (8.70m) with Jackson also doing well in this event in 4th (6.91m).

Sonny had a very successful day also winning a bronze in Discus (16.47m). Harrison Porter and Carter Gunner also performed well in their events. Several of the Eastbourne boys are now on the short list for the Sussex team for the inter county match in August.

Some of Eastbourne Rovers Under 13 county championship athletes.

Amongst the girls, top points winners in the league match were Rosalie McMahon who placed 2nd in the 75m B race (11.3s) and 3rd in the 150m, Milly Macey (2nd 150m B in 24.5s; 2nd 75m hurdles in 15.0s) and Neva Loseby Brown (3rd 1000m B in 4:01.7; 2nd Shot B with 3.61m).

Other team members putting in good performances were Millie Phillips, Grace Luford Brown, Georgia Lennard and Poppy Charlwood. Georgia and Grace were in action again at the County Championships both doing well to dip under 3 minutes for the 800m.

The Under 13 league has various events for Under 11 athletes who can gain experience by competing as non scorers and the Rovers’ future looks bright with 9 boys and 13 girls competing this time.

For a good number of these, it was their first competition with the club. Many of the Rovers’ older athletes also attended the event in order to help with field events, hurdles and refreshments, adding to the group of parents, officials and coaches which made the event such a success.

Some of Eastbourne Rovers Quadkids competitors.

Several of the Under 11s also went to Crawley to compete in the County Quadkids competition, a hugely popular event where the best primary age athletes in Sussex compete in Standing Long Jump, Howler Throw, 75m and 600m.

Eastbourne Rovers competitors Niamh Verity, Ada Messer, Willow Anderson, Jessica Webster and Jack Harwood showed guts and determination to represent their club across all events, battling changeable weather including heavy showers and hail.

Notable performances came from Ada Messer who threw a huge 23.98m to take 2nd place in the Howler and Jessica Webster who ran a fast 600m to place 7th overall in a time of 2.14.80. Jack Harwood continued to build his reputation as an excellent throws competitor, placing 14th overall in a strong field of U11 boys with a throw of 27.03m.

The U13 and U11 teams are now looking forward to a few open meetings during July and August, and then the next big competition - the Sussex League final in Crawley on September 1.