A win and a loss for Billingshurst Bowlers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Henfield 49, Billingshurst 62

Billingshurst Bowlers travelled across the County to the green of Henfield to see if they could continue their fine run of wins and to complete a home and away double over their hosts.

However, on a very hot afternoon, this looked a little doubtful as after 5 ends the away side was four shots down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the welcome break for tea the Billingshurst Bowlers had turned it around and were leading by six shots, a lead they would not lose, running out winners by some thirteen shots at the end.

Billingshurst in action at Storrington.

Storrington 71 Billingshurst 58

After their success away from home earlier in the week, Billingshurst Bowlers travelled to Storrington – a new fixture for this season, but one they used to play some years ago.

After a very warm welcome on a humid afternoon, the game began, clearly the home team had the advantage with local knowledge which played a major part - so by the fifth end the visitors were slightly adrift by three shots.

Things did not improve much, and by the 12th end the deficit had increased to some 21 shots.