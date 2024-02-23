Abandoned: Fontwell Park’s National Spirit meeting is washed out
National Spirit Hurdle raceday this Sunday was set to attract a large crowd, with the track’s highest-value race of the year – the National Spirit Hurdle – taking centre stage.
Some strong entries, including past winners, had come in for the £80k race.
But track bosses have announced this week’s wet weather means it is off, saying on X: “Following an inspection, the National Spirit Hurdle on Sunday 25th February has unfortunately been abandoned.
"This is due to 18mm of rain, a waterlogged track and no signs of improvement.
“All bookers will be contacted shortly.”
They will hope for better, drier weather in March, with fixtures planned on March 6, 18 and 28.