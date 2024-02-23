BREAKING

Abandoned: Fontwell Park’s National Spirit meeting is washed out

Fontwell Park officials have suffered a huge blow with one of their highest-profile fixtures of the year abandoned because of rain.
By Steve Bone
Published 23rd Feb 2024, 11:10 GMT
National Spirit Hurdle raceday this Sunday was set to attract a large crowd, with the track’s highest-value race of the year – the National Spirit Hurdle – taking centre stage.

Some strong entries, including past winners, had come in for the £80k race.

But track bosses have announced this week’s wet weather means it is off, saying on X: “Following an inspection, the National Spirit Hurdle on Sunday 25th February has unfortunately been abandoned.

There will be no racing at Fontwell on Sunday with the course waterlogged | Picture: Clive BennettThere will be no racing at Fontwell on Sunday with the course waterlogged | Picture: Clive Bennett
"This is due to 18mm of rain, a waterlogged track and no signs of improvement.

“All bookers will be contacted shortly.”

They will hope for better, drier weather in March, with fixtures planned on March 6, 18 and 28.