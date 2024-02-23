Watch more of our videos on Shots!

National Spirit Hurdle raceday this Sunday was set to attract a large crowd, with the track’s highest-value race of the year – the National Spirit Hurdle – taking centre stage.

Some strong entries, including past winners, had come in for the £80k race.

But track bosses have announced this week’s wet weather means it is off, saying on X: “Following an inspection, the National Spirit Hurdle on Sunday 25th February has unfortunately been abandoned.

There will be no racing at Fontwell on Sunday with the course waterlogged | Picture: Clive Bennett

"This is due to 18mm of rain, a waterlogged track and no signs of improvement.

“All bookers will be contacted shortly.”