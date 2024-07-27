Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The British team were victorious in the Agria Nations Cup of Great Britain at Hickstead for the second year in a row.

Last year saw the team end a 13-year drought when they claimed the Edward, Prince of Wales Trophy on home turf, and today the Brits made it back-to-back wins in this iconic team competition for the first time since 2004. They did it in decisive style, finishing on a team total of four faults with The Netherlands in the runner-up spot on eight faults and Ireland third with 16 faults.

At the halfway stage, first-drawn Great Britain was the only team to still have a clean sheet, with pathfinder Ben Maher (Exit Remo), Tim Gredley (Medoc De Toxandria) and anchorman John Whitaker (Equine America Unick Du Francport) all producing superb clears. Robert Whitaker and Vermento were the drop score, with just the planks after the water falling for the reigning King George V Gold Cup champions.

But The Netherlands, despite sending a team of younger athletes, remained close on their heels, with just four faults on the board after round one. The Brits and the Dutch stayed neck-and-neck for much of round two, and when third-to-go Robert Whitaker had two late fences, it kept the competition at fever pitch right until the final round.

The winning British team in the Agria Nations Cup of Great Britain | Picture: Boots and Hooves Photography

Having been drawn first to go in round one, the Brits were the last to go in round two. When penultimate Dutch combination Lars Kersten (Funky Fred Marienshof Z) produced a clear round, the pressure was on John Whitaker. A clear round would deliver the win for the Brits, and one fence down meant a jump-off for honours.

But John, 68, has been on more than 180 Nations Cup teams in his remarkable career, and if there’s anyone who can deal with a bit of pressure, it’s him.

"I actually think I ride better under pressure," said John. "When I have to do it and the pressure is on, it brings out the best in me. Luckily my horse was in good form today. The first round was a little bit hairy towards the end but we managed to leave the jumps up, but the second round I was very happy with the way he jumped."

His team mate Ben Maher was delighted to get another Hickstead Nations Cup win under his belt, after winning it for the first time 12 months earlier. "I’m just very proud and happy to be here on the team this week," said Ben, who heads to Paris next for the Olympic Games. "Thank you to Agria - the history behind this competition means a lot to the sport, and without the sponsorship that we have today then it wouldn’t be possible so thank you very much."

Michaela Scott and Eddie G Z | Picture: Boots and Hooves Photography

This year's competition was the first to run as a standalone Nations Cup, following the end of the former FEI series. For Tim Gredley, today's competition felt 'even better this year'. "When I was doing working hunter classes I remember getting an autograph from John Whitaker - so to be sat next to him jumping on a team with him is surreal. It’s great on so many different levels," he said.

Robert Whitaker was last on a winning British team at Hickstead in 2004, and it was the first time he'd been on a victorious team on home turf at alongside his father John. "It is great to be on the team with my dad as well, and to win it is fantastic," he said. When asked if he'd had a couple of fences down just to put a bit more pressure on his Dad, he joked: "I was just testing how good he really was!"

It was another standout result for British chef d'equipe, Di Lampard. “Absolutely amazing," was how she described the win. "To retain the trophy is fabulous, and what a way to go off to Paris,” she added.

Edward Bunn, Executive Director of Hickstead, gave thanks to the title sponsors for their invaluable support. "On behalf of the Bunn family and Hickstead, we want to thank Agria. After the disappointment last year when we came out of the series, we've put on a great show with the help of Agria, and the Nations Cup was even better this year."

Aex Bragg and Quindiva (c) Boots and Hooves Photography

Two British riders both had their first five-star victories today when they shared the win in the Equine Giveaways Royal International Stakes. Both Mark Edwards (Royale Tale) and James Smith (Juno Rose 23) crossed the line at the same time of 63.78sec to share the top spot.

Welshman Mark established the quarry in this speed class when he blasted into a 6sec lead on his father Martyn’s nine-year-old mare Royale Tale. Another 17 riders jumped, with none managing to get within 5sec of his time, before James Smith on Thomas Carruthers’ chestnut mare Juno Rose 23 gave him a run for his money. Despite his stirrup leather slipping off the bar three from home, James was able to stop the clock at the exact same hundredth of a second.

Earlier in the day, prolific Hickstead winner Nicole Lockhead Anderson added another International Arena win to her roster with victory in the Breen Equestrian CSIYH1* 2nd Qualifier, riding the eight-year-old Mecoblue PS. She just pipped Lucy Townley on Lizzie Bunn's Billy Be Boss.

"He's a very fast horse naturally, so I just kind of stayed in a good rhythm. He’s definitely a horse for the future, and he’ll jump the final on Sunday so hopefully he can do the same again!" said Nicole.

Jessica Burke and Express Trend | Picture: Boots and Hooves Photography

On Saturday, Ireland’s Jessica Burke and Express Trend headed an all-female jump-off in the Queen Elizabeth II Cup, which took place on Ladies’ Day at Hickstead.

This historic trophy used to be an international class open to lady riders only, until a rule change in 2008 saw it change to a national title open to both men and women. Since then, men have dominated, winning 11 of the past 14 renewals.

But in today’s class, lady riders were the only ones to deliver clear first rounds, with five of the 28 starters going through to a jump-off. First to go was Sally Goding and the consistent Spring Willow, who set the pace with a clear in 40.51sec. Three poles fell for Gemma Ellison (Helsinki VDL), before the 2009 winner Laura Renwick and Iron Lady Van De Kranenburg shaved nearly 2sec off Sally’s time to take the lead.

With an unlucky fence down for Allana Clutterbuck (Vykinbay), it paved the way for Jessica Burke, who shaved 0.83sec off Laura’s time to land the Queen Elizabeth II Cup for the first time.

“It hasn’t sunk in yet to be honest!” said a delighted Jessica. “When you look back on all the days I spent at home watching Hickstead on the TV, you grow up dreaming of things like this, so to put my name on the trophy is very special.”

Former maths teacher Jessica moved over to the UK from her native Galway five years ago to ride for the Arion Stud in Hampshire. She immediately made an impact in the sport, winning her first international Grand Prix soon after making the move to the UK.

With Liam Nicholas’ 14-year-old Irish Sports Horse Express Trend, Jessica has gone on to have five-star success and represented Ireland on Nations Cup teams. The pair were also the winners of the LeMieux All England Grand Prix at Hickstead’s September Tour in 2023.

“He is amazing, I don’t really have the words for him. He is the horse of a lifetime for me, he’s changed my life in a lot of ways and taught me some good lessons, so to win this with him is really special,” she added.

Jessica now has her sights set on a new Hickstead ambition – to be selected for the Irish team for the Agria Nations Cup of Great Britain. “I definitely want to jump on the team next year – that’s the next target for sure. It’s an amazing arena and an amazing show,” she said.

In the UNEX Group Speed Classic, James Smith look the win with Juno Rose 23. Having been drawn sixth to go out of 40 starters, he produced a quick time of 67.71sec to put pressure on his rivals. Several contenders went faster, including Nicole Lockhead Anderson (Madagascar Dwerse Hagen), Mark Edwards (Royale Tale), Matthew Sampson (King Lepantino) and James on his second ride Kosmos A, but poles fell for each to add crucial time penalties that cost them the win.

“I was always going to be trying to win, but everything has to be going right on the day. I’m delighted," said James. “My mare is naturally quite quick, so I didn’t want to go crazy."

Britain’s Sameh El Dahan had been relegated to second place in the opening five-star class of the show on Thursday, but today he gained retribution when he triumphed in the ClipMyHorse.TV Salver, riding the experienced WKD Aimez Moi.

Germany’s Jörne Sprehe and the stallion Toys, who bested Sameh in Thursday’s ClipMyHorse.TV Trophy, were once again on form, sweeping into a 3sec lead from fourth-to-go of 15 forward for the jump-off. But their advantage was short lived, as next to go Sameh and the 14-year-old chestnut mare found an extra 0.42sec to bump them from the top of the leaderboard.

“We know her inside out,” Sameh said of WKD Aimez Moi. “She’s a class mare who has already won some grands prix and jumped Nations Cups, so she’s quite experienced. I knew that nothing today would faze her, I just have to do my best and she will do the rest. She’s always looking at the jumps and she’s quite careful,” he added. “She’s also quick across the ground, so I know that I don’t have to go crazy.”

Earlier in the show...

Michaela Scott secured the win in the British Showjumping Winter Grades B & C Championship at the Agria Royal International Horse Show, riding the scopey eight-year-old Eddie G Z.

Six combinations made it through to the jump-off, but none could match Michaela’s time of 40.29sec. Runners-up Douglas Duffin and Millfield Chacolatte were the closest, crossing the finish in 42.85sec.

Michaela is a former stable jockey to the late Tim Stockdale, and now runs her own Foxhill Sport Horses in Northamptonshire. It wasn’t Michaela's first experience of an International Arena win, as she previously won the Winter Novice title here in 2018 with Stellar Skylight. She came close to making it a double with Eddie G Z 12 months ago only to finish in second place, so she was relieved to go one better today.

“I was just beaten by the last rider to go last year, and it felt like it might be the same this time as I know Emma Crawford is really quick, she could have easily pipped me,” explained Michaela.

She describes Eddie G Z as ‘one of the best horses I’ve ridden’, and the pair have already picked up a qualifying ticket for the Foxhunter Final at HOYS. “I am not going to lie, when he was four I thought he was nice, but not as good as he turned out to be. Out of all of there horses I’ve ridden, he’s right up there. He’s pretty special, and hopefully he’ll keep proving it.”

Adam Taylor fulfilled a major goal for this season when he not only qualified Basingwerk Imagine to jump in the International Arena, but went home as SEIB BS Winter Novice champion.

“I’m absolutely over the moon,” said Adam, who has previously competed in working hunter classes at the show, but was making his debut jumping in the main ring. “With him you just say ‘let’s go mate’ and he’s off. He’s a bit sharp and a bit tricky but I have always loved him, he is a real winner. We just took our time with him.”

Playboy Van De Zoetewei stormed into the record books as the pony to have won the most Hickstead titles, when he headed the Coldstream Equestrian BS Winter 138cm Championship for an incredible fifth time.

Playboy won the title last year with Amy’s sister Lucy, after winning in 2018 and 2019 with Tabitha Kyle, and in 2022 with Tilly Bamford. “My sister was telling me just to let him go because he knows what he’s doing,” said Amy, who took over the ride seven months ago.

Nine-year-old Anya Dewey-Clarke made her debut in the International Arena a memorable one when she won the Pro Ponies UK BS Winter 128cm Championship, riding Jim.

Only three combinations had left the fences standing in the first round and Anya was joined in the jump off by Annabel Widdowson, who made history last year as the youngest rider to ever take the title at eight years old.

Annabel’s chances of repeating the feat looked strong, as she had jumped clears on both last year’s champion, 23-year-old Bunbury Conquest, and 21-year-old Whinney Lass, but she couldn't better Anya's time of 37.71sec. “I absolutely love Jim, he is awesome,” said Anya, who has been riding the 16-year-old gelding for the past 18 months.

The Oakley Coachbuilders BS Winter Grade JC Championship turned into a battle of the Emilys, when just two riders made it through to the jump off against the clock.

It was second-to-go Emily Irvine and her appaloosa mare Runard Lass who took the win when she produced the sole double clear, with Emily Gulliver and Lucky Choice claiming runner up after tallying eight faults.

On Thursday, Somerset-based event rider Alex Bragg and Quindiva produced a perfect clear round to win the Ashby Underwriting Eventers' Challenge at Hickstead.

Alex and the 14-year-old mare had been impressive when finishing third at this year’s Badminton Horse Trials, and today they gave a polished performance in Hickstead’s International Arena to finish clear on 122.70sec, when drawn 18th out of 23 starters.

The 2023 champion Fred Scala was drawn last to go, and he did his utmost to catch Alexander’s time with the speedy chestnut mare Corriebeg Supernova. Although Fred was significantly quicker, an early fence plus two late poles down meant 12sec added to his time, so he had to settle for runner-up spot.

Fred was effusive in his praise for Bragg’s round. “It was an absolute exhibition to watch Alex on an experienced horse, giving an absolute peach of a ride. He deserved to win today,” he said.

Alex is a qualified farrier, who now splits his time between eventing and showjumping. “I came here with all the hopes of doing well, she’s a wonderful horse and very suited to this class,” he said. “She’s fast and athletic, and very careful. I just love the adrenalin, it’s wonderful to be able to showcase eventing to a different crowd.”

The Roe Family’s Quindiva arrived at Hickstead after finishing second in an advanced class at Aston-le-Walls less than a week ago. After her stellar performance at Badminton, Alexander has another five-star in mind for her. “She has one more run at Hartpury before she goes to Burghley,” he explained.

In third place in the Ashby Underwriting Eventers' Challenge was Heidi Coy with Fourfields Wonder Woman, with Alice Dunsdon and Doon Side Jack finishing fourth.

Earlier, in the first international showjumping class of the show, Britain’s Joe Stockdale and Equine Rescue Services Kandleford took the honours in The Royal International Vase, with British riders filling the top four places.

We’ll have further updates on this page over the remainder of the meeting.

Eighty-one competitors came forward for the class, with Joe setting a huge lead from 19th to go. Matt Sampson, renowned for his prowess against the clock, delivered the next fastest clear, to secure second place with the nine-year-old King Lepatino, while William Whitaker (Active Spirit) slotted into third, 2sec quicker than fourth-placed Nicole Lockhead Anderson (Chatondo).

“It’s definitely special to take an international win here. There isn’t really anywhere else like it in the world. It’s such an impressive ring and it’s always a great crowd and a great feeling,” said Joe, who is heading to Paris after the show as the travelling reserve for the British Olympic team.

In the two-phase ClipMyHorse.TV Trophy, Germany’s Jörne Sprehe finished quickest on the 10-year-old stallion Toys, with Britain’s Sameh El Dahan less than half a second in arrears with WKD Toronto.