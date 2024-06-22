Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The renowned Al Shira’aa Hickstead Derby Meeting is under way – and this page will be updated over the course of the event with the best stories and biggest wins...

British rider Will Edwards won the feature class on Thursday at the meeting, the ClipMyHorse.TV Derby Tankard. Riding the 14-year-old mare SHW Candies B, Will produced a speedy round in the six-strong jump-off to finish more than 2sec quicker than Jessica Hewitt and Arbitrage.

“The mare has been amazing for so many years – she's come here for the last four years and been placed in so many classes, but to finally win one is fantastic,” said Shropshire-based Will. “It was a tough jump-off – but it’s always tough, when you’re at this level.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Edwards piled praise on SHW Candies B following the victory. “She’s just an out-and-out athlete. She’s been amazing since day one. We’ve had her since a three-year-old and always, from day one, she’s wanted to win. She’s always gone well here and she’s naturally very competitive.”

Winner. Will Edwards (GBR) riding SHW Candies B in The Clipmyhorse.TV Derby Tankard (1.50m) at The 2024 Al Shira'aa Hickstead Derby Meeting, The All England Showground, Hickstead | Picture by Elli Birch/Bootsandhooves

Earlier in the day, Guy Williams added another Hickstead victory to his collection, winning the Stoner Jewellers Vase with the 12-year-old mare Hanne Umonia. “I’ve had her a couple of weeks and she's been knocking on the door a little bit,” said Guy, who took over the ride from Germany’s Daniel Lahmann. “She jumped really well, and I’m very pleased with her.”

The pair topped a large class with 69 horses and riders, crossing the finishing in 58.88sec, with Nicole Lockhead Anderson and Mecoblue PS second with 59.15sec.

Last year’s Agria Derby Trial winners Robert Whitaker and Carlos Ribas once again shared the honours in the class – and they were joined by 2022 winner William Funnell in a three-way split for first place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Theirs were the only clear rounds of the 26 starters, but the three riders all decided to split the honours in order to save their horses for Sunday’s Al Shira’aa Derby. The Agria Derby Trial is a World Ranking class, with 19 jumping efforts comprising a mix of complex lines and some of the traditional fences that horses will face in the Derby itself.

Three riders shared the honours in Friday's Agria Derby Trial at Hickstead | Picture: Boots and Hooves Photography

“This class is built ideally for the horses to get in the ring and get used to the natural fences,” said Brazil’s Carlos Ribas, whose win came courtesy of the 15-year-old Juan Van’t Arkelhof. “It gives them confidence, despite it being a 1.60m class so the fences are very big. I was really pleased with my round,” he added.

Robert Whitaker was riding the same horse that he won on 12 months ago, Evert. Having now claimed back-to-back Agria Derby Trial victories, Robert now has his sights set on winning the Al Shira’aa Derby for the first time.

“The Derby is more about power jumping than speed jumping, so we want to keep the horses fresh so they have a good chance,” explained Robert, who is based close to the showground in West Sussex. “I was really happy with my horse – he jumped fantastic. I’ve never jumped him in the Derby before, but I think he can do it. He’s jumped Grands Prix, and he’s very brave. He’s jumped the King George before and he likes this ring, so I think he’s ready for Sunday.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For William Funnell, it was the ideal preparation for his record-breaking attempt on Sunday, when he will bid to become the first rider to lift the Boomerang Trophy five times. He jumped an impressive clear on last year’s Al Shira’aa Derby runner-up Dublon.

“This was my first show with this horse this time last year, and he jumped a decent enough round in the Trial and went clear in the Derby. I know him a bit better now and he feels much fresher. I’ll definitely settle for another clear on Sunday!” he said. “I’ve probably only got a few more Derbies left in me, so I put pressure on myself – I’ve more or less kept this horse to try to have another bash this year. I haven’t had as much time for riding because I’m the chef d’equipe for the UAE team for the Paris Olympics."

In fourth place was Ellen Whitaker and her Derby hopeful Demi Luovo, fifth was France’s Emeric George (Dune Du Ru) and in sixth was Guy Williams and Mr Blue Sky UK, all with one fence down.

A huge class came forward for the Plumpton Racecourse Derby Two Phase for the Tom Hudson Trophy, with 64 horses and riders competing for honours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prolific Hickstead winner - and speed queen - Nicole Lockhead Anderson produced the fastest time of all with Mecoblue PS, crossing the finish in 33.03sec. In runner-up spot was Sally Goding and Spring Willow (with a time of 33.81sec).