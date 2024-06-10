Alice equals Harriers Club pole-vault record

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Sussex County Athletics Championships were held at K2 Crawley on Saturday and Sunday, May 11 and 12. It was the first time that the Vets Men and Womens Track Championships have been incorporated with the main championship event.

In the pole vault the Harrier’s youngsters of Alice Johnston and Anya Cole lead the way for the Harriers in this jumping event.

Alice finishing with a bronze medal in the Under 17 Girl’s event, at the same time equalling the Haywards Heath Harrier women’s overall club record with a vault of two metres and ninety centimetres.

Anya also winning a silver medal in the U17 Girls High Jump equalling her personal best with one metre forty centimetres and a pole-vault of two metres and thirty centimetres.

Alice Johnstone.

Jesse Diack completing the trio of Harrier vaulters with a seventh place in the girl’s Under 15 age group with two metres and twenty centimetres.

The Harriers currently have an aspiring group of young vaulters in Alice, Anya, Jesse Diack, Poppy-Anne Hicks and Florence Cox.

Other Harrier Sussex Championships results were:

Rohan Barnes and Ethan Rowen (both U13), both competed in the Minithon, comprising of three events: a jumping, a throwing and a running event and both gaining personal bests in each event and valuable athletics experience too.

Pole Vaulter: Anya Cole.

Rohan Barnes (U13): Long Jump (3.33m (PB)), 800 metres (3 mins 13.97 secs (pb)), and discus (10.44m(pb)).

Ethan Rowen U13, 800m 2 mins 39.38 secs (pb); Long Jump 3.28m (pb); Discus Turn 16.38m (pb).

Jesse Diack: (U15) Long Jump 3.70m.

Lois Perrett (U17): Hammer Turn 20.02m (pb_

Pole Vaulter: Anya Cole (both pics).

Lorna Cole (U15): 4th 13.70m (pb).

Jac Barnes took part in the 3000 metres walk and winning a gold medal in the W55 with a time of 22 mins 07.19 secs.

Kleri Tantele: 3rd Javelin 25.98m.

Lucy Venables V35: 5th 400m 74.91 secs; 2nd 100m 14.78 secs; 3rd 200m 31.19 secs; 4th Long Jump 4.16m; 2nd Triple Jump 8.77m.

James Skinner: (V50) 1st 5000m in 16:42.02.

Jamie Topping (V40) 1st in the 1500m in 4 min 32.36 secs. (Jamie had to pull out of the 5000m with a calf injury).

Oliver Fyfe: 3rd 800m 2 mins 07.40 secs.

West Sussex Fun Run League

Portslade Hedgehoppers Five held on May 12.

Thirty-two Harriers took part in this trail event on the South Downs at Portslade.

Mike Priest (third man) and Ellen Robinson (second lady) finishing as top Harrier finishers.

Full Harrier’s results were:

3rd Michael Priest 32:06; 19th Tim Miller 37:05; 24th George Adams 37:19; 25th Mark Mellish 37:23; 34th Ellen Robinson 38:08; 37th Rob Watts 38:19; 40th Rachael Overton 39:04; 51st Simon Robison 40:43; 59th Jason Robinson 41:40; 65th Jayne Brewer 42:37; 66th Andy Dray 42:38; 72nd Dave Harper 43:03; 95th Rebecca Pugh 45:20; 96th Chris Rowe 45:26; 105th James Buckeridge 45:53; 110th Phil Scott 46:07; 112th Glen Hedges 46:16; 116th Lucy Anderson 46:40; 124th Kath Buckeridge 47:34; 127th Clare Kenward 47:52; 133rd Gemma Morgan 48:28; 135th Richard Caddy 48:39; 166th Graham Kenward 51:45; 186th Nick Fellows 54:06; 193rd Marion Hemsworth 54:49; 196th Richard Jobling 55:23; 212th James Smythe 58:27; 214th Shelagh Robinson 58:45; 220th Sarah Hamilton 59:49; 253rd Rupert Purchase 68:41; 254th Richard Bates 68:47; 259th Tracy Adams 69:44.

More WSFRL:

Harriers stalwart, James Smyth has been doing a sterling job of getting the runners out to these fun run league events. So much so that the Harriers are now top of the league! Can the Harriers keep up the momentum for the remainder of the races? Watch this space!

The latest West Sussex Fun Run League “‘Trundle View” race was held at Goodwood racecourse on Wednesday, May 22.

Twenty-four Harriers took part at this event.

Marcus Kimmins was first man home for the club and Jane Brewer was the first harrier lady home.

Results were:

14th Marcus Kimmins 32:03; 33rd Matt King 34:11; 59th Nick Skov 36:08; 72nd Simon Robinson 37:02; 81st Paul Cousins 37:29; 109th Jason Robinson 39:27; 124th Jayne Brewer 40:46; 130th Glen Hedges 41:08; 142nd Richard Caddy 41:37; 149th Rebecca Pugh 42:03; 151st Simon Fitzpatrick 42:08; 154th Phil Scott 42:20; 164th Gemma Morgan 42:58; 172nd James Buckeridge 43:15; 186th James Smythe 44:02; 195th Abigail Redd 44:42; 218th Kath Buckeridge 46:46; 224th Jacqueline Barnes 47:21; 240th Shelagh Robinson 49:37; 255th Emma Pryor 51:09; 261st Marion Hemsworth 52:02; 264th Chris Rowe 52:24; 273rd Richard Jobling 53:39; 320th Richard Bates 64:12.

Other results

Tim Hicks competed in race in Wales at the weekend (18/19 May) at Cader Idris mountain race. Finishing fourth V60 in a time of 2 hours and 26 minutes for the 11 mile run with an elevation of just over 3000 feet climb.

Ollie Fyfe ran in the Eastbourne Rovers Ronhill Mile Night on 23 May. Finishing third in his race Ollie ran the mile in a time of 4 minutes 47.92 seconds.

Dave Harper ran in the Hook Fun Run on Saturday 18/5 finishing in 47th place out of in a time of one hour 19 minutes and 21 seconds.

James Bennett ran in the AJ Bells Great Bristol Half Marathon on 19the May, finishing in one hour 29 and 52 seconds.