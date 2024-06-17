All roads lead to Goring for Marine Gardens bowlers
In the first match, a Brodie Tray event, the Marine Gardens team of Bob Cole, Wendy Wilson and Tim Baldwin fought back from being 16-10 down to winning 16-25.
This ensured that the games were shared 2 apiece. Goring Manor ,however, claimed the extra points with an overall 82-78 scoreline.
On the second visit of the week for a Stracey Shield fixture Wendy Wilson again featured in the Marine Gardens top rink together with Ken Leadbeater, Duncan Gayler and Graeme Poole registering a 23-15 victory.
Once again this resulted in the games being shared 2 apiece with Goring Manor just doing enough to claim the extra points with a 74-68 scoreline.
A 10-shot difference over two matches and four games apiece made it a very competitive encounter.
Captain Jim now looks forward to welcoming club members to Captains Day on Saturday, June 22 when his chosen charity is the Prostate Cancer Society. Do come along and lend your support.
