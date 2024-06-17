All roads lead to Goring for Marine Gardens bowlers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

All roads led to Goring this week with our only two matches being played away from home and both were keenly contested.

In the first match, a Brodie Tray event, the Marine Gardens team of Bob Cole, Wendy Wilson and Tim Baldwin fought back from being 16-10 down to winning 16-25.

This ensured that the games were shared 2 apiece. Goring Manor ,however, claimed the extra points with an overall 82-78 scoreline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On the second visit of the week for a Stracey Shield fixture Wendy Wilson again featured in the Marine Gardens top rink together with Ken Leadbeater, Duncan Gayler and Graeme Poole registering a 23-15 victory.

Marine Gardens bowlers were in action.

Once again this resulted in the games being shared 2 apiece with Goring Manor just doing enough to claim the extra points with a 74-68 scoreline.

A 10-shot difference over two matches and four games apiece made it a very competitive encounter.