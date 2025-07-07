Cowdray Golf’s marquee junior event of the season, the Junior Championship, was a success.

Organised by PGA trainee assistant and junior organiser Joseph Turner, they welcomed a field of 21, which is one of the largest in recent years.

Congratulations go to Will Allen, who won the event for the third year in a row, with Georgia Young finishing runner-up.

In the handicap Griffin Trophy event, Paul Beddington was victorious with Georgia Young once again runner-up.

Cowdray Park seniors' new captain Roger Powell at his drive-in - wearing a Liverpool shirt

Club captain Mick Steele presented the prizes.

In Cowdray’s seniors section, members are reflecting on winning the Hampshire, Surrey and West Sussex Winter League for the first time.

They shared top place with Petersfield after a very tense battle over the final few matches of the league with Petersfield closing a three-game gap in the season’s final fixtures.

There was further joy for the newly elected captain Roger Powell, who achieved his first hole in one on Cowdray’s difficult 17th hole.

Will Allen is presented with the junior title at Cowdray

Peter Carruthers won the John Hall trophy with a nett 64 on countback from the veteran Colin Tebbutt. Peters eagle two on the par four 16th hole being the defining shot of the day.

Bryan Simmonds’ 42 points were sufficient to win the seniors’ captains prize. Phil Potts’ nett 66 was enough to edge out Mick Fillary to win the seniors’ Heard Tankard.

The Seniors Podmore Trophy, a greensomes pairs competition, was won by Andy Tate and Denis Wright with 43 points.

In friendly matches there were victories over Bognor and Liphook and defeats to West Surrey and Hayling Island.