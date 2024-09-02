All's well that ends well for Goring Manor

By Derek King
Contributor
Published 2nd Sep 2024, 10:16 BST
Goring Manor's week started off rather badly with a heavy home defeat in a friendly against Henfield. There were no redeeming features about that match for Goring upon which to report.

The next match was a Stracey Shield league match at home to Lancing. Winning on three rinks and taking the 2 extra points on offer for having a superior aggregate score, Goring ran out 8 points to winners.

Top rink went to Jim Short, Derek King, Mick Mayes and skip Bill Porter closely followed by Yvonne Woodcock, Rick Poland, Graham Nicholson and skip Dave Crockett. Skip Tommy Tsoi also won.

On Friday, Goring travelled to near neighbours Tarring Priory for Brodie Tray league match.

All rinks were very close but the more experienced Priory team prevailed on 3 of the 4 rinks. An overall aggregate score of 68 shots to 57 to Priory gave them a victory of 8 points to 2.

Goring's only winning rink was that of Ian Pilgrim, Scot Edwards and skip Pete Treagust.

On Saturday, Goring were at home to Maltravers for a Stacey Shield league match.

Both teams won on 2 rinks but an aggregate shot score of 95 to 72 in Goring's favour, saw them through to a 6 points to 4 win.

Top rink went to Doug Hunt, Gordon Walker, Harvey McGarry and skip Tommy Tsoi closely followed by Margaret Walker, Derek King, Yvonne Woodcock and skip Dave Crockett.

