Zachary Richardson has won the Landywood English Amateur Snooker Championship for the first time.

The Southwick-based ace clinched it with a 6-2 victory against Antony Parsons at the Landywood Snooker Club in Staffordshire.

The 38-year-old old joins an elite group of players to have won snooker’s oldest recognised competition – running since 1916 – which includes Ray Reardon, John Spencer, Terry Griffiths, Jimmy White and Stuart Bingham.

It is the biggest triumph of his career to date.

The final stages involved 16 players who had each qualified from regional qualifying tournaments held last September.

Richardson – who reached the last 16 of the Paul Hunter Classic in 2016 – earned his place at the final weekend following a hat-trick of 4-1 victories against Matthew Atasoy, Jasmine Bolsover and Nigel Clarke.

Victories against Jay Bullen and Jack Harris on the opening day saw him book his place in the last four and a meeting with the defending champion Steven Hallworth, who he beat 5-2.

In the title decider he met Antony Parsons from Guisborough and in a high-quality final, the opening four frames were shared – with a brace of 58 breaks by Parsons countered by runs of 108 and 75 by Richardson to make it 2-2.

After that it was one-sided as Richardson restricted his opponent to just a single point with breaks of 63, 89 and 74 to move to within a frame of victory at 5-2, before he wrapped up the win in the next to become the 104th English Amateur Snooker champion.

Richardson told the English Partnership for Snooker and Billiards website: “It feels a little bit surreal at the moment. I can’t quite put it into words. It definitely hasn’t sunk in. It’s very surreal looking at all of the names [on the trophy]. It’s brilliant, I can’t believe my name is going to be on it, that doesn’t seem right!

“I knew it was going to be tough against Steven [Hallworth] this morning because he has just got his tour card again and he was reigning champion. He started off slow and allowed me to get going pretty quick. I felt quite good even when he was coming back. I just needed a chance and I took it.

“I played well in the final, I missed one ball that I can think of that I shouldn’t have missed on 63 but other than that I didn’t do a lot wrong. It was close to as good as I can play.”

Richardson began his career at the age of 14, winning the English Club Players Championship in 2012, before he entered Q School for the first time in 2013. He continued to compete at Q School alongside the Players Tour Championship competitions for the following four seasons, before he elected to take a break from the game.

Now he is aiming to complete a lifelong ambition by earning a place on the World Snooker Tour for the first time over the coming years – and he was quick to thank partner Rosalia and his family for their support.

“It has been a dream [to turn professional] since 2013 so I’m just trying to relive that dream that I gave up for six years,” said Richardson.

“My family are really supportive, especially my partner now. I have been able to play snooker now full time for about 22 months and I wouldn’t be able to do that if it wasn’t for her and give it a proper go.

"Hopefully I can do that without feeling guilty and putting loads of pressure on myself now we have got a little baby that has arrived. I will be part-time snooker player, part-time daddy so I think I feel a bit better!”