Double Olympic medallist Amber Anning believes she has taken the 400m baton from mentor and idol Christine Ohuruogu.

The Brighton sprinter won mixed and women’s 4x400m relay bronze in Paris, also breaking Ohuruogu’s national record in the women’s 400m at Paris 2024.

Reflecting on her success, the 23-year-old explained she and the 2008 Olympic champion share a connection, having both been coached by the late Lloyd Cowan.

“I looked up to her so much, Christine Ohuruogu was the pinnacle of 400m in this country,” Anning said. “And to just see what she achieved over the years and in her career was just truly phenomenal.

Amber Anning | Picture by British Athletics

“I never really had the goal of having the national record in mind over the last couple of years but this year I had a really strong indoor season and then outdoor was getting closer and closer to it, so I honestly think it was the icing on the cake to be able to come away from the Olympics with the national record.

“We were both coached by Lloyd Cowan who passed away with Covid in 2020, so I think it was the passing of the baton and it was so nice for me to take it from her and continue the legacy of what he started.”

Anning also revealed how messages from Ohuruogu helped her prepare for life at her debut Olympics as she finished fifth in the women’s 400m. Ohuruogu set her record of 49.41 seconds at the 2013 World Championships, five years on from winning Olympic gold in the event.

The former University of Arkansas sprinter posted 49.29 in the final, missing a podium by 0.32 seconds. It continued a stellar rise for Anning having won world relay bronze in 2023 before rocketing into national consciousness at the Olympic Games.

Throughout her career, Anning has been supported by SportsAid, and just days after stepping off the train from Paris, she attended SportsAid Live to support the next generation of athletes.

She added: “SportsAid, financially, have supported me so much. Track is not a cheap sport, from travelling to competitions, to the hotels to even paying for the competition and all the equipment, it is a lot. And it has really just helped my family, and they have continued to support me throughout the years to get me to where I need to be.

“I have attended their workshops, and it is the little things like that, you can take away so much and it has helped me navigate my success and my career and to know what I can do to be better and run even better.

“It is the small things that make a difference, and they have definitely played a role in where I am today.”

SportsAid Live, hosted by Marsh McLennan, brought together over 40 athletes and their families, across more than 20 different sports, to meet each other and share their experiences and knowledge, while also benefitting from mentoring and valuable workshops in areas such as mind health, sleep, performance, wellbeing and building your brand.