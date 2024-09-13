An incredible weekend of grading at HKA!
Saturday kicked off with our little ones earning their balance and agility award, our Juniors going for their stripes, followed by an inspiring female-only session for red and yellow belts.
The day continued with Red, Yellow, Orange, Green, and Purple belt gradings, culminating in an intense three-hour session for the Greens and Purples. 10 rounds of pad drills, sparring, and a challenging fitness test!
Instructor Carl Denne said: “A special shoutout to Ops Manager Caz and my wife Sade for passing their green belt assessment with flying colors!”
Instructor Jenny Fry added: “We are especially proud of our tots and juniors who are advancing to cadets, earning their black stripe white belts and moving into red belt rankings. The future of HKA is looking strong!”
Grading continued on Sunday with students earning their White stripes as they prepare for their next colour Gradings in November.
In total over 180 students Grading, some achieving very high grades. Each student demonstrated how their hard work and commitment is paying off.
HKA have a variety of classes available for both adults and children starting from 3yrs old. If you would like any further information about Kickboxing/K1, Female Only Classes or Boxing classes available at HKA please contact the team on 07496 299925 or email [email protected]
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.