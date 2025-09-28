And that's a wrap! Ardingly swimming season finale for tri club

Mid Sussex Triathlon Club were relieved to be able to complete their open water swim season at Ardingly reservoir on Saturday

With the water levels and drought permits making it headline news, Mid Sussex Tri Club were delighted to be able to complete their open water swim season at Ardingly reservoir on Saturday.

The last swim session of the summer boasted water temperature of 12 degrees, with swimmers following different routes recently to adapt to changing water levels. One commented that it's now possible to stand-up when swimming the far-side of the loop and water is only waist deep.

After completing their swim, participants enjoyed their customary, 'Farewell to the Reservoir' social breakfast. Thanks to the new cafe for providing much needed warm drinks.

Happy swimmers ahead of their final glide round the reservoir for 2025

If you want to join in, the club now begins the winter training schedule of pool swims at Ardingly on Tuesday evening and The Dolphin on Thursday evening. Get in touch to get started [email protected]