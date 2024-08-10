Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sussex’s Amber Anning smashed the British 400m record to finish fifth at the Olympics.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After registering a personal best in the semi-finals, Anning clocked 49.29 in the final to take a tenth off a second off the mark set by Christine Ohuruogu when she won the 2013 world title.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 23-year-old was 0.32 seconds shy of a podium finish on Team GB debut with Ireland’s Rhasidat Adeleke also coming up short of a medal in fourth.

Gold went to Dominican Republic’s Marileidy Paulino in an Olympic record time of 48.17.

Amber Anning in the Women's 400m Final (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

“I’m absolutely blessed,” said Brighton-based Anning, who is one of over 1,000 elite athletes on UK Sport’s National Lottery-funded World Class Programme, allowing them to train full time, have access to the world’s best coaches and benefit from pioneering medical support – which has been vital on their pathway to the Paris 2024 Games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was tough. I think I let myself have a little bit too much work coming into the home straight, but I just used my strength. I am a little bit disappointed, but I wanted to come away with three things, either a medal, a PB, or a national record. I am just really grateful to be in this position to run against these girls.”

Anning won her first Olympic medal with bronze in the mixed 4x400m on opening night and will harbour hopes of a podium finish in the women’s 4x400m too.

Born in Brighton but forged in NCAA competition with Arkansas Razorbacks, Anning truly announced herself by lowering Katharine Merry’s 25-year-old British indoor record for 200m in January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She has pulled up trees over one lap outdoors, too, with 49.51s in May putting her third on the British all-time list behind only Kathy Cook and Ohuruogu herself.

There can be no doubting her ability to convert standout college performances to strong displays in Europe, either, after her commanding victory at the UK Championships and a superb performance on Games debut.

Anning won her first Olympic medal with bronze in the mixed 4x400m on opening night and will harbour hopes of a podium finish in the women’s 4x400m too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This was the goal from the beginning, when I did NCAAs in the indoor season, I said I wanted to be an Olympic finalist and put myself in contention for a medal, so I really can’t complain,” said Anning.

“It’s been an amazing experience, and I am just so grateful that I was able to run in this race.”

With more than £30M a week raised for Good Causes, including vital funding into elite and grassroots sport, National Lottery players support our Olympic and Paralympic athletes to live their dreams and make the nation proud, as well as providing more opportunities for people to take part in sport. To find out more visit: www.lotterygoodcauses.org.uk