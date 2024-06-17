Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It's been another bumper week for Burgess Hill Runners.

First up, another WSFRL race, this time hosted by Chichister A.C.

The Trundle View 5 is a challenging and entirely off-road roughly 5 mile course around the Goodwood Country Park.

Mark Nicholls was first for BHR in 32:20. He was followed by Oliver Day (32:40), Jamie Goodhead (35:43), Andrew Bishop (38:47), Stephen Divers (42:49), Suse Potts (43:02), Stuart Condie (44:17), John Schofield (46:20), Emma Goodhead (46:58), Chris Page (47:30), Jill Bennett (48:16), Ruth Day (1:00:38) and Hugh Stevenage (1:01:52).

BHR team at Trundle View.

We had another big group take on a popular one with the cub, the Worthing 10k. Ben Peters was first for BHR in 36:42. He was followed by Sam Mayes (37:13), Dylan Wallek (40:02), Travis Golbey (41:53), Neil Phillpot (41:56), Oliver Dewdney (43:54), Gayle Tyler (45:30), Mark Nicholls (46:53), Susan Wintle (46:56), Isabelle Kidway (46:58), Izzy Dewdney (53:04), Ella Stanbrook (56:16), Sam Chislett (56:17), Mark Craigs (57:51), Lucy Ward (1:04:56), Katie Howes (1:04:59), and David Leen (1:06:08).

Another group took on the Weald Challenge, a trail half marathon from the village of Chiddingly. Phil Wallek was first for BHR in 1:47:11. He was followed by Kath Wallek (2:06:32), Emma Buckland (2:35:56), Chris Page (2:37:31) and Dawn Fahy (3:29:09).

Elsewhere, Cath Beckett completed the Edinburgh Marathon in 4:09:59, and Robert Carr travelled to Latvia to complete the Riga Marathon in 4:57:57. Rosanna Allfrey finished the Wisborough 5k in 33:45 and Yasmine Allfrey the 10k in 49:01. Stephanie Harding completed the Leonardslee Summer 10k in 1:15:26. Going the extra distance were Jamie Goodhead who completed the South Downs Way 100 in 23:32:06, and Robert Carr who completed the Ultra Scotland 50 in 17:23:41.

And last but not least, BHR entered a team into the annual South Downs Way Relay. The team, comprising of Kath Wallek, Phil Wallek, Chris Maule, Travis Golbey Richard Jerome and Jonathan Boxall.