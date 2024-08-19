Another full week for the Witterings
The Witterings team of Chris Bruce, Carole Tuffin and Gwilym Morgan (skip) were runners-up to Liphook (the winners) and presented with a trophy for their success.
Wittering’s other team of Ros Hanbury, Allie Mill and Dave Mill (skip) finished somewhere in the middle!
Witterings 113– HSBC Beckenham 84 Friendly
On a very warm afternoon Witterings were delighted to host teams of players from Beckenham.
The summer traffic caused the usual delays in travel but eventually the matches got underway and a great afternoon of friendly bowling was enjoyed by all.
Colin Carter, Maureen Mulligan, Ian Ford (s) won 16-13
Bryony Jessiman, Tom O’Donnell, Debs Hogg (s) lost 15 -16
Paul Cramp, Anne May, Ian Harper (s) won 17-14
Jean Tadd, Alan Somerville, Mark White (s) won 26-19
Susan Hogarth, Fred Knotts, Lindsay Bangs (s) won 24-8
Kate Cramp, Paul Chivers, Dave Buckton (s) won 15-14
Witterings 32 RAFA 37 BMLDiv2.
Paul Cramp, Bryan Smethurst, Chris Bruce (s) lost 15-17
Kate Cramp, Will Stefanou, Dave Buckton (s) lost 17-20
Witterings 12 – RAFA 24 Friendly
Bryony Jesiman, Alan Whitlock, Graham Kiddle (s) lost 12-24
Witterings 28 – Worthing Pavillion 44 GS&M
Allie Mill, Maureen Mulligan, Julie Mulligan, Chris Bruce (s) lost 16-17
Diane Leach, Val Hooker, Anne May, Ros Hanbury (s) lost 12 -27
Sadly no points to Witterings
Witterings 92 – Goring Manor 71 WSBL Div2
Adrian Martin, Kevin Gibbs, Eric Shoyer, Lindsay Bangs (s) won 25 -18
Will Stefanou, Fred Knotts, Brian Barnes, Ian Ford (s) won 24 -17
Paul Chivers, Colin Carter, Bryan Smethurst, Mark White (s) draw 18-18
Stuart Hooker, Alan Somerville, David Gibbons, Gwilym Morgan (s) won 25 -13
A great win for Witterings at last this week with a 9 points win.
Witterings 20 –Norfolk 39 BML Div1.
Paul Chivers, Anne May, Ian Harper(s) lost 9-22
Adrian Martin, Carole Tuffin, Ian Ford (s) lost 11-17
Back to the wind and rain and a gloomy result with matches curtailed at 16 ends.
All 6 points to Norfolk.
Witterings 26 – Norfolk 10. Friendly
Lin Seary, Kevin Gibbs, Dave Mill (s) won 26-10.
