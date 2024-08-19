Another full week for the Witterings

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two teams from the Witterings entered the Rother Valley Tournamentheld at Stedham Bowls Club.

The Witterings team of Chris Bruce, Carole Tuffin and Gwilym Morgan (skip) were runners-up to Liphook (the winners) and presented with a trophy for their success.

Wittering’s other team of Ros Hanbury, Allie Mill and Dave Mill (skip) finished somewhere in the middle!

Witterings 113– HSBC Beckenham 84 Friendly

On a very warm afternoon Witterings were delighted to host teams of players from Beckenham.

The summer traffic caused the usual delays in travel but eventually the matches got underway and a great afternoon of friendly bowling was enjoyed by all.

Colin Carter, Maureen Mulligan, Ian Ford (s) won 16-13

Bryony Jessiman, Tom O’Donnell, Debs Hogg (s) lost 15 -16

Paul Cramp, Anne May, Ian Harper (s) won 17-14

Jean Tadd, Alan Somerville, Mark White (s) won 26-19

Susan Hogarth, Fred Knotts, Lindsay Bangs (s) won 24-8

Kate Cramp, Paul Chivers, Dave Buckton (s) won 15-14

Witterings 32 RAFA 37 BMLDiv2.

Paul Cramp, Bryan Smethurst, Chris Bruce (s) lost 15-17

Kate Cramp, Will Stefanou, Dave Buckton (s) lost 17-20

Witterings 12 – RAFA 24 Friendly

Bryony Jesiman, Alan Whitlock, Graham Kiddle (s) lost 12-24

Witterings 28 – Worthing Pavillion 44 GS&M

Allie Mill, Maureen Mulligan, Julie Mulligan, Chris Bruce (s) lost 16-17

Diane Leach, Val Hooker, Anne May, Ros Hanbury (s) lost 12 -27

Sadly no points to Witterings

Witterings 92 – Goring Manor 71 WSBL Div2

Adrian Martin, Kevin Gibbs, Eric Shoyer, Lindsay Bangs (s) won 25 -18

Will Stefanou, Fred Knotts, Brian Barnes, Ian Ford (s) won 24 -17

Paul Chivers, Colin Carter, Bryan Smethurst, Mark White (s) draw 18-18

Stuart Hooker, Alan Somerville, David Gibbons, Gwilym Morgan (s) won 25 -13

A great win for Witterings at last this week with a 9 points win.

Witterings 20 –Norfolk 39 BML Div1.

Paul Chivers, Anne May, Ian Harper(s) lost 9-22

Adrian Martin, Carole Tuffin, Ian Ford (s) lost 11-17

Back to the wind and rain and a gloomy result with matches curtailed at 16 ends.

All 6 points to Norfolk.

Witterings 26 – Norfolk 10. Friendly

Lin Seary, Kevin Gibbs, Dave Mill (s) won 26-10.