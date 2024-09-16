Another good victory for Hastings and Bexhill RFC
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The starting 15 showed several changes from the last game with injury and availability causing problems for substitute coach for the day Steve McManus.
Suphanat Cramp made an impressive 1stXV debut alongside Vinnie Harrison in the second row. Another substitute on the day was physio Poppy Eacott borrowed from Heathfield and Waldron RFC Ladies and many thanks should go to her for helping us out.
The game started with Hastings playing down the slope. Jackson Coulter opened the scoring with a well taken penalty. Jake Stinson made a terrific mid field break to put winger Tom Hirst away for his first try of the day , to put H&B eight points clear.
Some poor defensive work allowed New Ash Green to narrow the gap to one with an opportunistic try which was converted. This was Hastings only real error of the day in a game which they totally dominated.
An impressive scrum on the H&B 22 sent the ball out to the backs; it went down the line to Hirst on halfway and he cut theough the home defence to fly down the field and touch down under the posts. Coulter converted to make the half time score NAGRFC 7 - 15 H&BRFC.
The second half was all about H&B, they scored two more tries and totally controlled the game. NAGs are used to using the slope but the Hastings defence was really strong and kept them at bay.
Hastings extended their lead with atry from Josh Clarke, the hooker had a good game and thoroughly deserved his second score of the season. Substitute winger Hudson Wells scored the bonus point try out on the right wing.
Hirst completed the scoring with a well struck penalty out on the left, earlier he had been very unlucky hitting the post from 35m out.
Hastings and Bexhill worked hard and achieved a good victory, the whole team played well. Top performers on the day were Harrison, Frazer McManus and Isaac Wales.
Next week there is a change to the fixture list and H&B travel to Tonbridge Judds for a 12:30pm kick-off.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.