Goodwood Racecourse bosses are reflecting on a busy and successful 2025 season – and are already putting plans in place to build it on next year.

The Goodwood season came to a close last Sunday with the final fixture of 19 staged over the flat season drawing a good crowd to a lovely autumnal afternoon of racing.

The final fixture saw Oisin Murphy win the track’s Leading Jockey award for 2025, while Ralph Beckett took the title of Leading Trainer after a successful season at Goodwood.

The contest for Leading Jockey came down to the penultimate race of the day with Rossa Ryan, Kieran Shoemark and Murphy all competing for the title.

Cerulean Bay helps give jockey Oisin Murphy the title of Goodwood's top jockey of 2025 - with this win at the season finale ! Picture by Malcolm Wells

After being crowned, Murphy, said: “It’s great to see such a large crowd at Goodwood Racecourse, with almost 3,000 young people here. Goodwood really does a marvellous job, the ground here is in beautiful condition and it’s great to see people out supporting racing.”

As ever it was a season which had Glorious Goodwood as its centrepiece. The Qatar Goodwood Festival presented by Visit Qatar was again one of the highlights of the country’s flat racing season and enjoyed a 10 per cent increase in attendance.

A record number of international broadcasters covered the racing event, while there was an historic result in the Visit Qatar Sussex Stakes with 150-1 winner Qirat – for that man Beckett.

Above Dream and Kieran Shoemark were among the winners at the season finale | Picture: Malcolm Wells

Goodwood Racecourse Director James Crespi, said: “We’ve enjoyed a wonderful season. Our flagship event, the Qatar Goodwood Festival presented by Visit Qatar, was a particular highlight with world-class racing, increased attendance and extensive media and broadcast coverage. We were delighted to welcome Visit Qatar as the new headline partner of the event.

"Earlier in the year, the Three Friday Nights featured DJ sets from Groove Armada, Hot Chip, Artful Dodger and Woody Cook and, following the success of last year’s initiative, we again hosted a series of pop-ups by award-winning local restaurants.

"As we draw the 2025 season to a close, we are already planning for 2026, with exciting developments to further enhance racegoers’ experience. I would like to thank everyone who has made the 2025 season so special, and we look forward to welcoming you back next year.”

Director of racing Ed Arkell, said: “While it has been a challenging season with the weather, the grounds team have done an amazing job to keep the racing surface in such good condition.

"We’ve had some exceptional racing and seen horses go on to win Classics and Group races at all the major European race meetings.”