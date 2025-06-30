Another week, another Whitaker win at Hickstead

Burgess Hill Girls, the winning junior team at the Hurst College National Schools Jumping Championships at Hickstead - picture by Picture by Julian Portch

Less than a week after Robert Whitaker won the Al Shira’aa Derby, his two daughters followed in his footsteps by winning at Hickstead.

They were among the hundreds of young riders competing at the 61st Hurst College National Schools Jumping Championships.

Twelve-year-old Evie Whitaker (Little Impresario) and nine-year-old Millie Whitaker (Barleyfields Button) teamed up with schoolmate Scarlett Zakihani (13) and Raindancer III to lift the Junior Schools Team title for Burgess Hill Girls.

Despite fielding a team of three, meaning there was no discount score, the girls produced three clear rounds to lift the title ahead of St Hugh's Oxfordshire in second and Hurst Red in third.

“We weren't really expecting it, but it's just cool to win in the main ring at Hickstead,” said Evie, who returns to the showground for next month’s 128cm final at the Agria Royal International Horse Show.

Scarlett has only had her pony for a couple of months. “This is the first time we’ve been together as a team, and there’s only three of us and most people had four,” she said.

The Junior Individual title went to nine-year-old Harlow Wiek and Merlin, who were representing Borough Primary Green. It wasn’t the first time Harlow had won at the All England Jumping Course, as she has previously won the Total Waste Management Ltd Hickstead Mini Challenge.

“He’s the best pony in the world, and I’m so happy we qualified for the main arena,” said Harlow, who describes her pony as “small – and very fast!”

In the Senior Championship, the title went to Pangbourne College ahead of Wellington College in second and Millfield Blue in third. The winning team comprised Olivia Carter (16) and her new ride Sonic, Maisie Stephenson (15) on Jolene, Sophie Simpson (15) with Lola, and Connie Mumby (14) riding Sugar Rush.

“It was so surreal – it’s been my dream to compete in there for ages,” said Connie.

The Senior Individual title went to 13-year-old Freddie Hodges and Muze VD Withoeve, who were representing Leventhorpe School. They were the fastest of the double clears by some margin, finishing more than 2sec faster than runner-up Jack Dalton and Clear View Next Contender.

Freddie got the ride on the bay mare at Hickstead last September, and the pair also scored a 1.20m win at last week’s Al Shira’aa Hickstead Derby Meeting. “It was really nice to win, it’s such a big, prestigious arena,” said Freddie, who is now aiming to continue his run of success at next month’s Agria Royal International Horse Show.

The first class to take place in the International Arena was the Hickstead Elite 1.10m NSEA Individual Championship, which was won for the second year in a row by 17-year-old Felsted pupil Amelia Keen and Fork Lightning.

“I’m so happy that she proved it wasn't just a one-off last year, and she could actually do it again this year, I’m very proud of her,” said Amelia, who is planning to keep moving up the levels with the mare and contest some international shows this summer.