The festival, organised by local leisure operator Everyone Active, featured the three main races plus a relay option for the half marathon allowing teams of three to split the course.

The route took in the city’s various landmarks, before leading runners through the Lavant and Goodwood countryside, including the challenging but beautiful Trundle climb.

More than 700 runners registered for the race this year, which is the most since 2019.

Organisers said they had amazing support from community groups helping volunteer on the day, including local Rotary clubs, Spirit Netball Chichester, The Sanctuary, TOC and Chichester Runners & AC.

This year’s medals featured an image of the Market Cross and went down particularly well.

Winners

Half Marathon Male - Ben Clarke (1hr 13min 41sec)

Half Marathon Female – Amelia Brown (1.34.17)

Half Marathon Relay - Prebendal School

Ten Miler Male – Danny Mackney

Ten Miler Female – Katie Young

Six Miler Male – Liam Dougherty

Six Miler Female – Sarah Roberts

Race director Anna Pembery said: “As my first event as a Race Director, I am delighted that everyone had a great day. We look forward to welcoming them back next year.”

Co-Race Director Ben Polhill said “I would like to say a big thank you to all those wonderful volunteers that helped us put on this year’s event by marshalling the route, handing out water and giving out medals to the finishers. Without you all this sort of thing just couldn’t happen.”

