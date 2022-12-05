Arun Youth Aqua Centre celebrates 2022 season with annual meeting and awards presentation

Arun Youth Aqua Centre has celebrated the end of a successful 2022 season at its annual meeting, after two years of limited activities due to Covid restrictions.

A registered charity RYA training centre, it works to introduce young people aged eight to 18 to the skill and excitement of affordable dinghy sailing.

The annual meeting was held at East Preston Scout Hall, with many of the centre’s young members and their families getting together in person alongside the instructors, safety crews and management committee to celebrate.

The Covid pandemic had curtailed centre activities over the previous two years, restricting the number of absolute beginners to sailing and leaving the centre able to use only single-handed dinghies due to social distancing rules.

George Parker, who achieved the RYA Young Sailors’ Scheme Stage 2, with RYA senior instructor Max Clarke, left, and principal Rob Elliott

Chairman Roger Elliman outlined the ups and downs of the season. He said some very keen new members had joined midway through the season, once the restrictions were relaxed, with equally-keen parents, who offered a great deal of help.

The continuing support of RYA qualified instructors and safety crews, and the volunteer competent helms, was praised.

Unfortunately, a generally reduced number of former members returned to the centre, which contributed to a significant lack of membership income.

Rob Elliott, the centre’s principal, reiterated Roger’s thanks to the instruction and safety teams, and added thanks to the centre's more experienced young sailors, who had helped and encouraged those new to the sport.

Nathan Golding-Fowler, who completed the RYA Small Craft First Aid Course

Rob congratulated the beginners for getting on so well, despite facing some taxing conditions over the season. He concluded by listing the season’s RYA achievements.

RYA Small Craft First Aid Course: Jason Brockhurst, Sarah Dadswell, Mike Davies, Rob Elliott, Amy Glanvill, Nathan Golding-Fowler, Paul Harris, Katrina Holmes, Vicky Johnson, Gaynor and Nigel Kirby, James Millett, Linda Simpkins, Claire Stevens, Joe Walsh.

RYA Young Sailors’ Scheme: Stage 2, Tom O’Toole, George Parker; Stage 3 and 4, Abigail Brockhurst; assistant instructor, Abigail Brockhurst, Nathan Golding Fowler, Cleo McQuillin.

Max Clarke, an RYA senior instructor who started sailing at the centre aged eight, congratulated the members who represented the centre at the West Sussex Schools and Youth Sailing Association's Annual Regatta, held at Worthing Sailing Club in September. These included Will Dadswell 6th, Nathan Golding-Fowler 14th sailing Lasers in the Fast Fleet, Lauren Stevens 1st Topper, Cleo McQuillin and Abigail Brockhurst 8th sailing a Fusion in the Slow Fleet, and George Parker, who was able to sail for only one day and was unfortunately placed wrongly in the fleet, came in 13th.

Callum Harris being presented with the award for Sailing Achievement

Max also presented the following trophies: Best Novice in Season, Ophelia Wilson; Most Improved Girl Helm, Amber De Donder; Most Improved Boy Helm, George Parker: Sailing Achievement, Callum Harris; Overall Achievement, Cleo McQuillin; Overall Effort, Nathan Golding-Fowler; Mayor’s Willing Hands, Deni Harris; Russell Moore Trophy, Abigail Brockhurst.

New members are welcome, whether having sailed before or complete novices, once the 2023 season gets underway in early May. Contact [email protected].org.uk or call 01903 714753 for more information.

Opportunities abound and you could follow in the footsteps of Max and many former members by becoming a dinghy instructors and spend time instructing, not only in Great Britain and the Mediterranean but even on the other side of the world, in Australia and New Zealand, for instance.