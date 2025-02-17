At last a win! Worthing Raiders get the better of Bury St Edmunds

Worthing Raiders secured a 38-35 win at home to Bury St Edmunds – and it was great game of rugby for the 400 spectators to enjoy, both sides contributing hugely to the spectacle.

For the hosts it ended with an invaluable five points in their battle against relegation from National two east.

With next Saturday a catch-up and rest day, Raiders will train hard in preparation for their fixture at Henley the following week.

There were plenty of outstanding individual performances from Raiders, but how fitting for the MoM award to go to club stalwart Jack Lake on the day he was making his 200th league appearance for Raiders.

Kemp Price is congratulated on scoring Worthing Raiders' fifth try - picture by Stephen Goodger

After coming lose to winning at Old Albanian the previous week, Raiders were back at Roundstone Lane and it was vital they came away with five points to have any chance of getting out of the relegation zone.

Raiders welcomed Tom Bowen and Max Boxall back into the squad and with only two changes it was hoped the squad could build on last week’s performance.

The hosts made the better start moving the ball around with confidence and pace. Bury’s defence was soon under pressure.

Raiders were awarded a penalty in the third minute, which they kicked to touch within striking range of the visitors’ goal line. From the lineout they set up a driving maul. Jimmy Staples broke off the back of it and beat the last defender to score from ten metres for a 5-0 lead.

Tom Bowen is over for the sixth try - picture by Stephen Goodger

The hosts were on the scoreboard again after another three minutes when they picked up a loose ball at a ruck in midfield. The ball was moved to Harry Forrest on the left wing and he avoided a couple of attempted tackles to score from 25m. The conversion narrowly missed but with less than ten minutes played it was 10-0.

After 15 minutes the visitors opened their account with a converted try. But Raiders scored their third try after 25 minutes and it was a repeat of the first one, Staples again touching down after a catch and drive from a lineout. Tom Derrick converted to make it 17-7.

The hosts scored another converted try in the 38th minute. Excellent build-up involving forwards and backs eventually gave Frank Taggart the chance to break through the Bury defence to score the bonus point try. Derrick again converted for a 24-7 lead.

The half ended with a great break out of defence by Bowen, which almost produced another score. But the move broke down and the referee brought the half to a close.

Raiders restarted, now attacking the northern end of the ground.

With only two minutes played Forrest fielded a high kick on his own 10m line, fed the ball to his brother, Harry, who made a scything break. Excellent handling skills were on show, ending with openside flanker, Kemp Price touching down under the posts. Derrick added the extras and it was 31-7.

Bury looked dangerous with ball in hand. After six minutes they were rewarded with a converted try – 31-14.

Raiders scored another converted try five minutes later. Tom Derrick attempted to chip the ball over the advancing defenders, his kick hit one of them and rebounded straight back into his hands. The field opened up and good handling by the hosts eventually saw Bowen out run the defenders to score their sixth try – which Derrick converted – 38-14.

The hosts made changes and Harrison Dakin, Sam Myles and Max Boxall came on.

Bury scored a converted try in the 18th minute of the half and at 38-21 they were definitely not out of it. The hosts were feeling the pressure as the visitors raised their game.

Bury scored another converted try after 26 minutes to make it 38-28, the hosts possibly guilty of not executing a simple exit strategy.

Raiders still managed to create some good attacking situations but they were unable to capitalise on them.

With 34 minutes gone the visitors scored their fifth try, converted to leave Raiders with a three-point lead at 38-35, and six minutes to play.

Bury continued to play fast, flowing rugby and when a three-on-one attack was heading towards Raiders’ try line, it looked like a much needed win was going to be snatched away. However, a fantastic last ditch tackle from Jake Rutherford saved the day.

As the clock ticked around to 40 minutes, the hosts were awarded a penalty. Tom Meyer tapped it to himself and kicked it off the field allowing the referee to blow the final whistle.