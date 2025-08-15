Goodwood Racecourse’s August Bank Holiday festival promises three days of flat racing – and much more besides.

Taking place from Friday 22 to Sunday 24, it will see the racecourse come alive with entertainment for all the family with under-18s going free.

With a relaxed start to the weekend, gates open at 3.30pm on Friday with racing commencing at 5.15pm, ending in a brilliant firework display.

The weekend of racing – presented by Virgin Bet – brings with it a host of complimentary family activities, including nostalgic entertainment in the fairground with rides, live music, face painting and performances. Gates open at 11.30am on both days.

Racing highlights on Sunday include the competitive Virgin Bet Prestige Fillies’ Stakes and the Virgin Bet Celebration Mile Stakes.

August Bank Holiday festival takes place over Great British Racing’s National Racehorse Week, a nationwide annual celebration of the racehorse and a chance to see first-hand the love, care and attention that goes into looking after them.

From Saturday 23 to Sunday 31, racing training yards, studs and aftercare centres up and down the country will open their doors to the public to showcase the fantastic lives that these magnificent animals lead.

You can start Sunday (24th) morning off by visiting local racing yards including David Menuisier’s Coombelands Racing Stables and Craig Benton’s The Limes, before setting off to watch the thoroughbreds in action at Goodwood.

Tickets for the August Bank Holiday Weekend start from just £18 per day, with under-18s going free. All of the additional entertainment and activities are free. For more information and to purchase tickets or hospitality, please visit Goodwood.com.