Aussies in Sussex: Heathfield RFC are proud hosts of the Wallaroos

Heathfield RFC were the proud hosts of the Australian Ladies’ rugby team - the Wallaroos – as they prepared for their match against the England Red Roses at the Amex last Saturday.

The Aussies trained on three days with strict security in place to prevent unwanted watchers.

Heathfield have been preparing for this over the past year but were prevented from publicising the fact as part of the contract with the Rugby World Cup (RWC).

One of the club’s pitches received several thousand pounds worth of extra renovation to bring it up to near international standard – funded by the RWC.

Shirts exchange at the end of visit

Work on the extension to the Heathfield clubhouse was also accelerated so as to accommodate the Australian playing squad and numerous technical staff.

Although they lost against England, in the early part of the game the Aussies troubled the World No1-ranked team – before finally slipping to a 47-7 loss. However they had done enough to reach the quarter-finals of the competition and this weekend they will face Canada for a place in the semi-finals.

As the Wallaroos departed there was an exchange of gifts between their captain Siokapesi Palu and Heathfield Ladies Chair Britt Mole. An Australian shirt signed by the whole Wallaroos squad will soon be on the wall in the clubhouse as a happy memory of the warm relationship that has been established.