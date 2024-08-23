Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Eastbourne and tennis go together like strawberries and cream – and Tony Lister has celebrated the town's links with the sport in a new book, Advantage Eastbourne. Here he tells us how he’s done it.

I wrote the book Advantage Eastbourne! as, over the years since first visitng myself around 1994, I felt Eastbourne didn’t always get the recognition it deserved.

There had long been top quality tennis there played against a tree-lined backdrop, with the Devonshire Park Theatre and Winter Gardens a reminder that the theatres had been present pretty much from the start

So it was particularly important to have the book published this year to celebrate 150 years of the park opening and and 50;years of the International tournament.

Tony Lister is delighted with the finished book, Advantage Eastbourne! | Contributed picture

From the outset I noticed how relaxing the atmosphere was – spectators arriving early, grabbing their first coffee of the day before being able to get close to the players in the practice courts before the day’s action began.

Being a northerner it did take me a while to get accustomed to the Pimm’s and strawberries on offer, but I soon changed my ways!

In the past, apart from Centre Court, you could walk to whichever court you wanted to see a match of choice with your ground pass.

In my book I’ve given a flavour of some of Devonshire Park’s history whilst showing how tennis started in 1881with the South of England Championships, some selected Davis Cup matches and a mention of the Professional Championships of Great Britain which were often played at Eastbourne.

But my main focus was the International tournament, from 1974 to the present, where I have sought not just to write about the top stars, but to give the Brits good coverage.

However, there could be no book on Eastbourne tennis without featuring 11-time champion Martina Navratiliva, who would more often than not go on to lift the Wimbledon trophy two weeks later.

The 1979 final between Martina and Chris Evert was one of the greatest matches at Devonshire Park. Chris won it 13-11 in the final set and afterwards Martina said: “It was the hardest match of my life, the best match we’ve ever played. I said to Chris that I hoped we don't ever play another match like that, it was much too hard!”

I noticed as the years progressed so did the prize money and in 1980 new star Tracy Austin was able to choose between a £10,000 cash prize or a BMW 727 I saloon. She chose the car!

The 80s saw Martina win the trophy seven times, such was her dominance, and later that decade she shared her thoughts on her visits to the south coast,

"Eastbourne is rock solid. It’s always there, thank God, and it has a nice calming effect on me because I know that so long as I'm playing , I'll always be there,” she said.

"If they cancelled Eastbourne I don't know what I would do. The closeness of the crowds to the actual court when you're playing is also something I like. In fact I think it's fantastic.”

I also had the pleasure of seeing the Williams sisters in the late 90s and getting a smiling Venus to sign a photo I had taken the day before. And I always remember the photographers doing a 100m sprint as soon as they saw Anna Kournikova setting foot on the practice courts!

It’s also important to mention the work that goes on behind the scenes, and in 2006 the grounds manager, Andy Bacon, had to oversee the position of all the cameras, cables, staging and seating for over 2,000 people.

Work would start from 6am and each court would be mowed by hand, which would take 45 minutes. White lines the length of Eastbourne pier 23 times over would need marking out and around 412 staff would work tirelessly to ensure the smooth running of the tournament.

I also thought it was important to put a few stories in the book which add colour to the town’s tennis history.

An example is Evonne Goolagong sneaking away from the tournament to go and get married; snipers on the roof of the Congress Theatre as Great Britain played Israel in the Davis Cup and Fred Perry getting his first glimpse of tennis as he walked past Devonshire Park for the first time.

I couldn't forget to mention the dreaded seagulls in my book and Novak Djokovic in 2017 shared his love of them, saying that they had been gathered on hisl balcony one evening to join his Facetime call with his young son.

It wasn't all sweetness and light, though, at Devonshire Park – as in 1997 the recent French Open champion winner wasn’t happy at being moved out to court two instead of being afforded Centre Court status saying, “If my dog had won the French open, even he would have deserved to have been in Centre Court.”

One of the favourite restaurants of the players appeared to be Pomodoro e Mozzarella in Cornfield Terrace while some players, like Caroline Wozniacki, would often be seen in the ice cream parlour opposite the park celebrating her latest win.

But one of my favourite bits of trivia gleaned in my research was when I found that the turf from the No1 court at Wimbledon was carefully removed and transported down to Eastbourne to be laid on the No1 court at Devonshire Park and first used in 1998.

I must thank Eastbourne Borough Council, who also provided some photographs.

Advantage Eastbourne! is available on Amazon priced at £7.99 for the paperback and £4.99 on Kindle. I hope you enjoy it and it brings back some fond memories for local people who will have been regulars at Devonshire Park for many years.