Awards pending for Hastings Runners, but the running never stops!
One of the premier events was last Saturday’s Sussex Masters Cross Country on the South Downs north of Lancing Lancing in which MV60s Chris Brandt (running in HAC colours) finished the challenging two-lap five-mile course third in 34 minutes 54 seconds and Martin Noakes fourth in 35:19.
In a combined MV50/60 field of 83, HR was in with a shout of the MV60 team prize, but sadly Steve Stanley had to drop out after a lap with an ankle injury.
Last Sunday, Rachael Inns completed the Brighton 10k in 52:39, and over the same distance in Newhaven, Lewis Parsons finished 13th in 38:48 (his second fastest 10k time) and Andy Knight ran 45:38.
In the LDWA (Long Distance Walkers Association) Winter Tanners event in Surrey, Jacqueline Mannering and Pete Heasman completed the 30-mile course, which started and finished in Leatherhead, in six hours and 19 minutes.
Meanwhile two weeks ago, in the East Sussex Sunday Cross Country League at a snow-dusted and very picturesque location of Black Cap above Lewes, members of HR and HAC combined to defend their 2023/24 title.
