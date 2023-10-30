Awful weather can’t defeat Lancing 10k runners – 10 pictures and race summary
Runners tackled the Lancing 10k in awful conditions – and to follow two course records falling in the previous week’s Worthing Seafront 10k, another fell here.
By Steve Bone
Published 30th Oct 2023, 10:43 GMT
The female course record was broken by Nicole Petit from Guernsey AC with a time of 34:44. Second was Emma Oldham from Worcester, third was Becky Fleming.
The male winner was Dara Fitzgerald from Dublin in 36:59 – ahead of Trevor Sexton in 37.15 and Daniel Quinn in 37.48.For full results visit mccpromotions.com and go to the results tab.
Mark Caswell from MCC Promotions said: “The weather was awful. We thank everyone for their support.”
The next MCC race in the series will be the Newhaven 10k on Sunday, January 21.
