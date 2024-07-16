Aztec Junior Netball Club celebrate a season to remember
The event was a fitting conclusion to a year of outstanding achievements with players, coaches and parents gathering to recognize the hard work and dedication that propelled the club to new heights.
The U13 team had a fantastic season, finishing undefeated in all league matches scoring an amazing 291 goals over 10 games to win the Central Sussex Junior Netball League at Falmer- a great achievement. Their success means that they now progress to the County League next season.
In their debut season, the newly formed U16 team won the Sussex Junior Netball league in Burgess Hill defeating some strong local teams in the process. Another success story from the U16s was player Imogen Stewart winning player of the season for the whole league.
The girls were also introduced to senior netball playing in the Crawley K2 League whereby they played some tough opposition, but which has helped the girls develop and play some very competitive games.
The U15 team game a commendable 3rd in the Sussex Junior Netball League. They closed their season with a thrilling friendly match against Storrington Stars winning 14-12.
The club continues to grow and new teams of U11/U12s are preparing to play league matches for the coming season.
Head coach Justine Vickers said: “All the girls should be proud of their achievements this season. We are excited for the future with new players and teams for the upcoming season, ensuring continued success.”
For more information about Aztec Junior Netball Club please email: aztecnetballhorsham@ gmail.com or messsge Diane on 07913156231
