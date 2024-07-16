Aztec Junior Netball Club celebrate a season to remember

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Aztec Junior Netball Club based in Horsham have had a very successful 23/24 season which was recently celebrated at their annual awards evening at Mannings Heath Golf Club.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event was a fitting conclusion to a year of outstanding achievements with players, coaches and parents gathering to recognize the hard work and dedication that propelled the club to new heights.

The U13 team had a fantastic season, finishing undefeated in all league matches scoring an amazing 291 goals over 10 games to win the Central Sussex Junior Netball League at Falmer- a great achievement. Their success means that they now progress to the County League next season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In their debut season, the newly formed U16 team won the Sussex Junior Netball league in Burgess Hill defeating some strong local teams in the process. Another success story from the U16s was player Imogen Stewart winning player of the season for the whole league.

U13s on winning CSJN league.

The girls were also introduced to senior netball playing in the Crawley K2 League whereby they played some tough opposition, but which has helped the girls develop and play some very competitive games.

The U15 team game a commendable 3rd in the Sussex Junior Netball League. They closed their season with a thrilling friendly match against Storrington Stars winning 14-12.

The club continues to grow and new teams of U11/U12s are preparing to play league matches for the coming season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Head coach Justine Vickers said: “All the girls should be proud of their achievements this season. We are excited for the future with new players and teams for the upcoming season, ensuring continued success.”

For more information about Aztec Junior Netball Club please email: aztecnetballhorsham@ gmail.com or messsge Diane on 07913156231