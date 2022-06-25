Baaeed, Coroebus, Kyprios: How Royal Ascot offered pointers for Glorious Goodwood

The Sussex Stakes is the jewel in the crown at Goodwood and a clash between the brilliant Baaeed and Coroebus looks a likely prospect after the pair enjoyed smart victories at the Royal Meeting. For ante-post betting on Glorious Goodwood, check out the SBK Sportsbook App.

Baaeed made it eight victories from as many starts with a facile win in the Queen Anne Stakes, beating old foe Real World for William Haggas and Jim Crowley. Connections now look keen to take in the Sussex Stakes again over a mile, before stepping up to 10 furlongs for the Juddmonte International. He clearly looks very tough to beat, having already won at Goodwood in his career and of course given his unbeaten record.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, Godolphin’s Coroebus will be a fascinating rival. He won the 2000 Guineas and recorded a narrow success in the St James’s Palace Stakes. Despite hitting a spot of trouble in the home straight, he stayed on nicely up the inside rail to score for William Buick and Charlie Appleby. The downhill of the track at Goodwood should play to his strengths, but he will have to be at the top of his game to beat a horse in Baaeeed who is already being compared to Frankel given his unbeaten record and the manner in which he is winning his races.

Baaeed wins at Royal Ascot - and is set to come to Goodwood for the Sussex Stakes / Picture: Malcolm Wells

Kyprios could be destined for the Goodwood Cup after defeating Mojo Star and three-time hero Stradivarius to win the Gold Cup. Ridden by Ryan Moore, he was forced to come wide in the home straight, but stayed on to good effect to see off last year’s Derby runner-up.

Stradivarius endured a troubled passage in the race, being short of room in the home straight, before staying on strongly on the run for home on his Gold Cup swansong. It remains to be seen whether connections will head to Goodwood, but it looks likely that he will return to Sussex as he chases a fifth win in the Goodwood Cup. However, in Kyprios, the staying division looks to have a new superstar.