Baaeed wins Sussex Stakes - Glorious Goodwood LIVE

Actress Liz Hurley with friend Henry Birtles arrive for day two of the Qatar Goodwood Festival | Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

Baaeed was strong favourite for the day's - and week's - feature race, the highlight of another stellar afternoon's racing, and he did not disappoint. As ITV Racin'gs Kevin Blake said afterwards, he made good rivals look ordinary..

Last year's winner Alcohol Free was third and the Japanese runner Bathrat Leon just edged out to fourth.

Reaction follows...

William Buick riding Oscula (L, white) to win The Whispering Angel Oak Tree Stakes during day two of the Qatar Goodwood Festival | Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

Actress Liz Hurley was among the famous faces seen arriving for the day's entertainment, as was actor Nigel Havers. Former footballers Andy Townsend, Michael Owen, Owen Hargreaves and Steve McManaman were picked out in the parade run by ITV Racing anchorman Ed Chamberlin.

Wednesday updates below...

No need to whisper it

Oscula avenged a nose defeat at Ascot last weekend to win the seven-furlong G3 Whispering Angel Oak Tree Stakes in a thrilling finish.

The George Boughey-trained Oscula, who was well-backed into 10/3 favouritism, appeared to have a mountain to climb as 66/1 outsider Internationalangel skipped clear approaching the final furlong. However, William Buick galvanised his mount and the duo produced a strong late finish to get up on the line and win by a head. French raider Samahram (11/2) was beaten less than two lengths into third despite not having an ideal passage under Frankie Dettori.

Boughey, who was recording his first winner at the Qatar Goodwood Festival, said: “Oscula is a real flagbearer for Nick Bradley, who is a big supporter of the yard. She was a huge part of our team last year. I did have my doubts about whether she would come back this year. To come back and, I’m not sure how many times she’s run already this year, but she’s a real star and just keeps trying.

“My girlfriend Laura rides her out, so it is a special success. She has run four times in July and I think she is peaking here. To have run four days ago, she is a remarkable horse. She is by Galileo Gold, who is dear to our hearts, and it means a lot.

The secret is out

Royal Ascot scorer Secret State (11/4F) confirmed himself as a potential St Leger contender for Godolphin when defying top-weight in the opening Coral Beaten-By-A-Length Free Bet Handicap.

Despite hanging left in the closing stages under William Buick, Secret State had more than enough in the tank to score by a length and a quarter from Maksud (14/1), with Inverness (12/1) holding on for third in the 12-furlong contest.

Winning trainer Charlie Appleby said: “It is always tough to carry top-weight round here in a competitive handicap. Secret State had a nice draw and thankfully, despite hanging late on, he had enough left to win like he did. The most logical step now is to head for the Great Voltigeur at York. Secret State is improving with each run. I spoke to William [Buick] as to why he came across and he said that he was on one rein. There was no real reasoning – thankfully York is left-handed!

“That Royal Ascot race worked out well and physically he has done nothing but improve from the early summer to where we are today. Top marks to the team at home as he looks fantastic today and, off his homework and form he had behind him, we were confident.

“People have mooted him being a St Leger horse. He travels very strongly, and there will be a question mark [about stamina], but the Voltigeur will be a great indicator. The Gordon Stakes later this week is also a great pointer towards the Voltigeur, so we will get that out of the way first then we will put the round pegs hopefully not into square holes.”

Qatar International Stakes

Lady Princess (7/4F) became the second dual winner of the G1 Qatar International Stakes for purebred Arabians, quickening smartly to score by a neck from Hattal (7/1), with Samlla (4/1) a further length and a quarter away in third.

Last year’s winner travelled strongly in rear and, although Jim Crowley was forced to wait for an opening, he had so much horse underneath him that his mare picked up immediately once in the clear. The six-year-old joins Ebraz as the only other horse to win the Arabian Triple Crown race twice, in doing so taking her overall G1 haul to eight for trainer Thomas Fourcy and owner Khalifa bin Shaeil Al Kuwari.

Fourcy, who also took the spoils with Al Mourtajez in 2016, said: “Lady Princess really is an exceptional filly. She has such a turn of foot, no matter how the race unfolds, even today when they did not go very fast. I have had a lot of luck and have trained very good horses, but she is outstanding. We will go to the Qatar Arabian World Cup on Arc day, then on to Abu Dhabi and then maybe to the Dubai Kahayla Classic.”

Betting news

Coral spokesman John Hill said: “Baaeed is the star attraction on day two of the Qatar Goodwood Festival, and despite being long odds-on, he is still being supported to maintain his 100% record on the track.

“The highest rated racehorse in the world is 5/4 to win by four lengths or more today, in what could be his final appearance over a mile.