Bangers are back! High-octane racing returns to Sussex

After its incredible success in 2021, The Brighton Bears award winning annual charity event, The Big Bash, returns to the Arlington Stadium near Eastbourne.

The Old Lady of Arlington shook to her foundations last summer when a huge crowd welcomed back the popular event after a Covid-19 enforced break.

The event will be The Bears’ ninth charity meeting raising vital funds for the Rockinghorse children’s charity. Considered the country’s largest and most respected team, The Bears, based in Newhaven, draw members from across the county including Brighton, Seaford, Worthing, Burgess Hill and Crawley.

Popular Brighton Bears Captain Nigel Riley On The Parade Lap last year

Many of the sport’s top drivers from across the UK have again generously agreed to give up their time to support this worthy cause. There are even a couple of drivers coming from Ireland. The strength in depth of The Bears team often sees them victorious in the Destruction Derby where the last car running is the winner.

Not only is the capacity crowd royally entertained each year, but the event raises staggering amounts for the charity. To date over £175,000 has been raised for Rockinghorse, allowing the purchase of vital life-saving equipment for the hospital’s High Dependency Unit, the Emergency Department and the Trevor Mann Baby Unit.

Bears team captain Nigel Riley said: “Every family in Sussex knows somebody who has benefitted from the care and treatment offered by ‘The Alex’ over the many years it has been open. “Some families have seen several generations of children receive treatment at the hospital.”

Michael Burnage, event organiser and Rockinghorse ambassador, said: “It is a lot of fun working with the guys in The Bears, and to be able to raise some serious money for the hospital. “The difference we make as a group to young children’s lives with the new equipment we purchase is staggering and incredibly humbling.”

Let's Go Racing ... The Bears' Big Bash where the racing is full contact and full of action

Hollie Trezise, Community Events Fundraising Manager at Rockinghorse, said: “We’re very much looking forward to The Bears Bash again this year. This is always such a well-attended event and we are so grateful to Michael and the team for their enthusiasm and hard work to make the event such a success year after year.”

Rockinghorse is best known as the official fundraising arm of the Royal Alexandra Children’s Hospital and a vital supporter of the neighbouring Trevor Mann Baby Unit in Brighton, as well as supporting children’s centres and paediatric services across the county.

A Grand Parade of drivers is set for 4.30pm, with the first race beginning at 5pm. The event usually runs until around 9pm. With the promise of an exciting evening of ‘full on’ motor racing entertainment, spectators are advised to arrive early – and to dig deep.