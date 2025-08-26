Bank holiday brings a fine turnout at Bexhill Sailing Club

The Bank Holiday weekend at Bexhill Sailing Club brought the August Short Series of five races over the three days. The weather was amazing again, allowing all 5 races to take place, with 34 boats entered. A fine turnout and fantastic that about a third of them were novices.

Saturday's two races were fast, with most sailors completing 6+ laps. Just one boat casualty, when Phil Mear's Laser’s mast snapped and it had to be towed back to shore. Still, it freed him up for Safety Boat duty the next day, silver lining! (Hope your boat mends soon Phil).

Sunday's two races were full of incidents. First the safety boat's engine stopped while laying the buoys for the race, and it had to anchor while the crew fixed the problem, prompting a second safety boat to be launched.

At the start of the 2nd race ALL boats started one minute before their actual start time, so the whole race was abandoned and re-started. A sunshade on the club balcony had obscured the view from the sea of the race start sequence lights on the clubhouse.

August Short Series by Judith Warren

It's been many years since a 'general recall' order has been given.

Bank Holiday Monday's race was less problematic, although stronger winds and tricky conditions for the Novices. Despite that some attained their RYA Level 2 certificates and celebrated with champagne after!

This Friday (29th) there will be a members’ social event with 'One Man and his Guitar' playing at Bexhill Sailing Club. Saturday and Sunday, they hope to sail the first two races in the Autumn Series. If you're interested in joining in, please contact [email protected]