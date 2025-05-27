Bank Holiday wind blows out sailing at Bexhill Sailing Club

On the Late May Bank Holiday weekend the strong south-westerly winds sadly put a stop to any sailing at Bexhill Sailing Club. None of the planned 5 races went ahead. There was too much surf to safely launch our safety boats through, and too much wind for most of our boats. Hoping the coming weekend of 31st May/1st June will bring kinder conditions. We should be completing the Saturday Series with 2 races, and the Sunday Series with 1 final race.

However, on Bank Holiday Saturday we did welcome our new Learn To Sail trainees to the Club. They were given a tour of the facilities, met the instructors, joined us for lunch, and learned what to expect in their Learn To Sail course. Welcome! We look forward to getting to know you all.

Hoping June brings lighter winds as Bexhill Sailing Club starts the Weekday Evening Series, Saturday Evening Series, Summer Series, and the Early Worm Series which comes with a cooked breakfast! Our new Learn To Sail trainees will start their 8 week course on 7th June, graduating at the end of July with their RYA Level 1 or Level 2 certificates. Lots to look forward to. If you would like to join us our contact details can be found at www.bexhillsailing.club