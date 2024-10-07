Bar billiards success for father and son

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dick and Ricky land the King & Barnes Open Doubles.

The Dewdneys - father and son - were delighted with their weekend's work as they landed the Billingshurst League's prestigious King & Barnes Open Doubles title on Sunday to add to Ricky's Billingshurst Masters title win at the Inn On The Green, Ockley the day before.

A revolutionary new format for 10 Pairs was tried on the day, with four groups of either 3 or 2 - drawn at random before the start - playing round robin matches to produce four semi-finalists.

Ricky and Dick were in a group of 3, but with a pair withdrawing at the eleventh hour, their two-leg match against England Internationals Matt Knight and Nigel Senior was all-important, with Ricky's 11,160 break on Table One proving decisive. Meanwhile, his Masters Final opponent from the day before, Michael Wilson, was scorching the cloth with a break of 5500 on Table Two, followed by one of 13,490 on Table One.

Dick & Ricky add the King & Barnes Doubles to the League Pairs won back in May.

Former winner and 7-times World Champion Kevin Tunstall and partner Martin Smith breezed through Group Two, whilst a bizarre situation arose in Groups 3 and 4, both consisting of two pairs, which were put together for a round robin: After four legs, Group C had lost all their games whilst Group D had won all of theirs.

In Group C, Paul Trottman and Clive Thompson narrowly missed out to Paul Jobbins and Graham Sparksman, winning a leg each, but losing out on aggregate score on all matches played.

In Group D, reigning champions Michael Wilson and Joe Elleson faced off against John Slee and Lee Cable, with the luxury of a 10,000 points difference in their favour, but John and Lee managed to win two close games to go through to face the Dewdneys in the semis: here an opening break of 11,570 by Ricky proved decisive - even allowing themselves the luxury of a last-ball black peg in the second leg!

In the other semi, Tunstall & Smith's 8000 score in leg 2 was sufficient to see them through.

So on to the Final, and it was on the 'lesser' table (of modern construction and not the traditional 1930s type favoured by league players) that the Dewdneys struck the first blow, Ricky answering their illustrious opponents' 5750 with an amazing break of 8050 ....

In a repeat situation to that of the Masters the day before, Ricky had the chance to put the result beyond question on his first visit, but left the opponents the slimmest of chances to win with a table playout: when it came to it. Kevin got out of position on just over 3000 and shook hands soon after.

List of prize winners:

Champions: Dick Dewdney & Ricky Dewdney (Billingshurst)

Runners-up: Kevin Tunstall & Martin Smith (Worthing)

Losing Semi-finalists: John Slee & Lee Cable (Billingshurst); Paul Jobbins & Graham Sparksman (Mid Sussex)

Highest Breaks (Table 1) Michael Wilson 13,490; (Table 2) Ricky Dewdney 8050