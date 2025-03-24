Baseball comes to Bognor Regis!

The Bognor Regis Baseball Club is a small, amateur baseball club that brings Baseball to the community of Bognor Regis and surrounding areas.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The club originally started in April 2024, and it has grown, gaining members with a variety of experiences, from beginners to seasoned baseball veterans.

In 2025, The Bognor Regis Baseball Club has entered to compete into the BBF Single-A for amateurs; we'll be having our first-ever competitive Baseball game against The Guildford Millers on Sunday 20th, April from noon, this will be on our home field at King George V rec, Felpham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our Single A teams goes from the age of 14+ and train on a Sunday from 10am and Wednesday evening from 6pm, if you, or anyone else would be interested in joining our team for training, please contact us via email: [email protected] www.thebognorbaseballclub.org.uk