Baseball comes to Bognor Regis!
The club originally started in April 2024, and it has grown, gaining members with a variety of experiences, from beginners to seasoned baseball veterans.
In 2025, The Bognor Regis Baseball Club has entered to compete into the BBF Single-A for amateurs; we'll be having our first-ever competitive Baseball game against The Guildford Millers on Sunday 20th, April from noon, this will be on our home field at King George V rec, Felpham.
Our Single A teams goes from the age of 14+ and train on a Sunday from 10am and Wednesday evening from 6pm, if you, or anyone else would be interested in joining our team for training, please contact us via email: [email protected] www.thebognorbaseballclub.org.uk